Climate and Environment

Why It's A No Good Terrible Beach Day

By  Austin Cross
Published Nov 2, 2022 2:28 PM
An empty beach with caution tape and a lifeguard station in the distance.
Will Rogers State Beach is empty during a previous incident of high bacteria levels — beachgoers are currently cautioned to stay out of the water here and at dozens of other L.A. County beaches.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
Before you read this story...
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

Most of the beaches in the South Bay and Santa Monica are under health warnings.

What's going on: Simply put, the levels of bacteria in the water are too high.

What that means: The L.A. County Health Department cautions beachgoers to stay out of the water. No swimming, surfing or playing near the piers in Hermosa, Redondo and Manhattan Beach and in Santa Monica.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Also affected: Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey and Torrance Beach at Malaga Cove are off limits as well. Wait, there's more...

The rain in L.A means... that sea of yellow dots is due to forecast rain, which often causes issues in an area near storm drains. Those cautions are in place through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 a.m..

Get the latest info: L.A. County beach conditions are available 24 hours a day at 1-800- 525-5662

