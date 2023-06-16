LA's Immigrant Advocates Respond Quickly After 42 Migrants Bused From Texas Border (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

“Disgusting.” “Immoral.” A “despicable stunt.”

This is what California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had to say about Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to send migrants seeking asylum to L.A. earlier this week.



Immigrant advocate groups work to assist migrants who were sent to L.A.

My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas reported on how local immigrant groups have been trying to assist the 42 people, including 18 minors, who arrived at Union Station on Wednesday. The migrants come from Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala, Haiti and one from China, according to Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles spokesperson Jorge-Mario Cabrera.

This is all part of a trend by conservative governors — namely Abbott and Florida governor Ron De Santis — to bus or fly migrants waiting on the border to Democratic-led regions in the United States: Martha’s Vineyard, New York, Sacramento, to name a few spots. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said she was ready for it and had directed city departments to be prepared in case it happened here: “This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us.”

In a statement, Bonta expressed his concerns: “While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting.”

As of yesterday afternoon, most of the migrants have connected with family members here in L.A. or nearby areas. Read more about the situation here.

The Metro Regional Connector opens today, promising a seamless ride from East Los Angeles to Santa Monica and from Azusa to Long Beach. Here’s what you need to know.

opens today, promising a seamless ride from East Los Angeles to Santa Monica and from Azusa to Long Beach. Here’s what you need to know. There are about 3,000 young people who are experiencing homelessness in L.A. on any given night. Some of those young people have found a shelter with a non-profit community organization called Jovenes Inc. Read my colleague C.C. Clark’s latest story about who is participating in their host homes program and how you can become a host yourself.

in L.A. on any given night. Some of those young people have found a shelter with a non-profit community organization called Jovenes Inc. Read my colleague C.C. Clark’s latest story about who is participating in their host homes program and how you can become a host yourself. The U.S. Open Golf Tournament got underway this week at one of L.A. fanciest golf clubs but a course in South L.A. will be getting a big benefit. Read my colleague Frank Stoltze’s story about the renovations planned for the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course at the corner of Century and Western.

will be getting a big benefit. Read my colleague Frank Stoltze’s story about the renovations planned for the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course at the corner of Century and Western. After some insurance companies declared they will not be selling new home insurance policies in California, it left many concerned about how they will manage. CalMatters Grace Gedye has more on what actions homeowners can take.

declared they will not be selling new home insurance policies in California, it left many concerned about how they will manage. CalMatters Grace Gedye has more on what actions homeowners can take. Starting July 1, incarcerated people nationwide will have expanded access to the federal Pell Grant. But this does not remove the many roadblocks that exist to paying for college education programs. Read EdSource’s Betty Marquez Rosales’ for more.

But this does not remove the many roadblocks that exist to paying for college education programs. Read EdSource’s Betty Marquez Rosales’ for more. The Academy Museum Podcast is back and in this latest episode the team digs into the casting of the 1940s Alfred Hitchcock film , Rebecca. Listen and learn the story about why people were outraged with actress Joan Fontaine taking on the lead role. My colleague Victoria Alejandro also has more in her latest story about the the controversy.

is back and in this latest episode the team digs into the casting of the 1940s Alfred Hitchcock film and learn the story about why people were outraged with actress Joan Fontaine taking on the lead role. My colleague Victoria Alejandro also has more in her latest story about the the controversy. Looking for something to do this weekend? Attend the Complexions Contemporary Ballet to see dancers perform to Kendrick Lamar and Drake songs at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Music Center. Take a blast back to the big hair era during Roaring 80’s Night at the Los Angeles Zoo tonight. Get your friends, charcuterie board and wine ready to go for the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival this weekend. Check out this list for more fun weekend events.

Got kids? Young Angelenos can eat free lunches this summer

Food will be served at Norwalk Library, among 14 other library locations. (Mayra Beltran Vasquez / Courtesy of Los Angeles County Library)

Summer break is here for many school aged kids and teens. For some that might mean summer camp and barbeques. For others, it might mean being home alone without enough food to eat. During the academic year, roughly 886,692 students in L.A. County rely on meals served at school.

To ensure kids do not go hungry this summer, the county is making sure food is available. Children can eat free lunches and snacks in 47 L.A. County Parks and 15 county libraries Monday through Thursday until August 25.

Check out my colleague Jackie Fortiér’s latest story for more details about the program.