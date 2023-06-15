LA Was Ready To Receive Migrants Bused To Union Station By Texas Governor

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Local immigrant aid groups have been assisting what they say are 42 migrants, sent by bus to Los Angeles by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a move denounced by L.A.’s mayor as “a despicable stunt.”

The group, believed to include 16 children, arrived around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Union Station in downtown L.A., immigrant advocates said.

According to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, the migrants are asylum seekers who’d been determined to have credible fear and allowed to cross the U.S.-Mexico border into Texas. CHIRLA spokesperson Jorge-Mario Cabrera said the group includes migrants from Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala, and Haiti. One of the migrants is from China, he said.

Some of the migrants spent Wednesday night in a local church, while the rest were provided with other shelter, Cabrera said. A few may have been picked up by local relatives by now, he said, while others are preparing to travel elsewhere. Cabrera said the migrants have also been connected with attorneys.

He said it’s not yet clear if the migrants were duped into signing any documents or made false promises of jobs and housing, as has been reported in other migrant drop-off cases.

Conservative governors are targeting sanctuary jurisdictions

The incident is the latest in a string of drop-offs coordinated by Abbott and his fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, in which migrants are bused or flown from the border to Democratic-led states and cities. These have included migrants being sent to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, and being left in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve.

Incidents like these have drawn sharp criticism from immigrant advocates and Democratic leaders who say it’s immoral to use vulnerable, newly arrived migrants as political pawns.

Earlier this month, about three dozen migrants were flown from the border to Sacramento by the state of Florida via private plane, prompting an investigation by California officials into possible criminal charges.

California politicians blast 'despicable stunt'

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass slammed Abbott. “It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games,” she said in a statement.

Bass said shortly after she took office last December, she directed city departments to begin planning in case L.A. “was on the receiving end of a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of. This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us.”

The migrants were bused out of Texas on Tuesday afternoon and driven straight through to L.A., Cabrera said. Immigrant rights groups were tipped off, allowing them to meet the migrants when they arrived and provide them with assistance and shelter.

Advocacy and legal groups provide assistance

Among those assisting were various immigrant aid groups, legal groups, and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, according to a coalition calling itself the “L.A. Welcomes Collective.”

In a statement about the drop-off, Abbott said, “Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status.''

He was referring to a recently approved “sanctuary city” motion in Los Angeles City Hall; the motion calls for an ordinance that would codify many of L.A.’s existing immigrant protection policies into law, and prevent city funds or staff from being used for federal immigration enforcement purposes.

Los Angeles has long held immigrant-friendly policies that include Special Order 40, a decades-old LAPD policy that prevents officers from arresting or questioning someone based on immigration status.

This story will be updated.