3 Councilmembers Want To Codify LA's Immigrant Sanctuary Policies Into Law
Topline:
Three Los Angeles City Councilmembers want a "sanctuary city" ordinance for L.A. to do what a 2017 mayoral directive did not: enshrine policies that protect immigrants into law.
Why it matters: Los Angeles already has policies on the books intended to safeguard the rights of immigrants and protect people from deportation, including immigrants without legal status. But city officials say these are not laws and thus could be easily done away with by a future administration. An ordinance would make it more difficult for future city leaders to remove or change these policies.
The backstory: In 2017, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti issued Executive Directive No. 20, which among other things forbade city employees from cooperating with immigration officials or collecting or sharing information about someone's citizenship or immigration status. It also prohibited city resources from being used to assist with immigration enforcement. (The LAPD has prohibited its officers from getting involved in immigration enforcement since Special Order 40 was issued in 1979.) Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez, Hugo Soto-Martinez and Nithya Raman have co-authored a motion that would direct city staff to draft an ordinance that would essentially codify Garcetti's directive.
