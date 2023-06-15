LA Kids And Teens Can Get Free Lunches Thoughout Summer
Summer break brings to mind sunny days at the beach and leisurely backyard barbecues. But for some minors, it also means weeks without nutritious food.
In Los Angeles County, about 886,692 students are dependent on school lunches to eat and are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to the California Department of Education. That’s 62% of the school population.
-
- Free snacks and lunches are available until Aug. 25 for minors 18 and under.
- No registration, residency or income restrictions.
- L.A. County Parks and Libraries will serve lunch weekdays from 12 to 1PM.
- Check out the L.A. County Library website for locations.
- L.A. County Parks will serve snacks weekdays from 3 to 4 p.m.
- Check out the L.A. County Parks website for locations.
- No lunch or snacks will be served on June 19 and July 4
- Check out locations in Long Beach here.
- Find locations and hours of sites in Pasadena, Altadena and Sierra Madre here.
- To find locations outside of L.A. County, download the CA Meals for Kids mobile app.
To fill the gap and reduce child hunger while school is out, free lunches and snacks are already available at 47 L.A. County Parks and 15 L.A. County Libraries on weekdays through August 25, along with 23 locations throughout Long Beach and Signal Hill.
Free meals will also be served at more than 20 schools, libraries, and community centers in Pasadena, Altadena, and Sierra Madre. Children and teens do not need to be enrolled in Pasadena schools to receive a meal.
The nutritious food includes vegetables, fruit and milk. There are no residency or income restrictions, but meals must be eaten at the location.
“We’ve noticed in past years a large number of families in the Antelope Valley take advantage of the program,” said Kristi Samuelson, youth services special projects coordinator with L.A. County Libraries. She estimates the libraries alone will serve 40,000 meals over the eight week period.
“We’ve also noticed a large number in the Rowland Heights area as well, so that just shows it’s in demand across the county,” she said.
In order for participating parks or libraries to qualify for the program, they must be within the geographical boundaries of elementary, middle, or high school attendance areas where at least half of the students are eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.
The Summer Food Service Program for Children is funded through USDA and administered by the California Department of Education.
More households in LA are food insecure
As of July 2022, more than 24% of L.A. County households were food insecure in the past year, according to the University of Southern California’s Understanding America Study.
Researchers found the majority of residents who experienced food insecurity in L.A. County are low-income and identified as female, Hispanic/Latina between 18 and 40 years old. About 4 in 10 have children in their household.
When asked how the rise in food and grocery prices changed the foods they bought, 38% of respondents said they bought lower-quality food to save money, and 42% bought less food overall.
As people turn to less nutritious and cheaper food, California’s teen obesity rate continues to rise. It jumped from 31% in the 2018-2019 school year to 35% in 2020-21.
-
Fentanyl and other drugs fuel record deaths among people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County. From 2019 to 2021, deaths jumped 70% to more than 2,200 in a single year.
-
LA Prosecutors Charge Man With Falsely Claiming To Be A Doctor For Years. They're Asking Patients To Come ForwardProsecutors say Stephan Gevorkian's patients include people with cancer. He faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
-
April Valentine died at Centinela Hospital. Her daughter was born by emergency C-section. She'd gone into the pregnancy with a plan, knowing Black mothers like herself were at higher risk.
-
Before navigating domestic life in the United States, AAPI immigrants often navigated difficult lives in their motherlands, dealing with everything from poverty to war.
-
There are plenty of factors in life that contribute to happiness. But could keeping in touch with your loved ones be the most important?
-
The new California law makes it a crime to sell flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes.