Unhoused Young People In LA Find Shelter In An Unlikely Place: The Homes Of Community Members

Alyx Chart was 19 years old when they first became unhoused.

They had just started studying at Pasadena City College in 2020, and were sleeping at a friend’s house. They didn’t have much privacy, let alone a place to study — they found it difficult to focus on their schoolwork (while working a full-time job and looking for housing), and ended up having to drop out during the winter semester.

Chart is not alone in their housing struggles; according to the Greater Los Angeles Youth Homeless Count, around 3,000 young people (ages 18 to 24 and unaccompanied youth under age 18) are experiencing homelessness in L.A. County on any given night. And 1 in 5 community college students in California experience homelessness, according to a 2020 report from UCLA.

Seeking a more stable housing situation, Chart reached out to a social worker at their community college who pointed them toward the L.A.-based nonprofit Jovenes Inc .

The organization works to support 18- to 25-year-olds who experience homelessness through several available programs. Staff work to match each individual to the one that best fits their needs and situation.

Chart was matched with Jovenes’ host homes program, which places young people in the home of a community member who’s offering up an extra bedroom. The program typically lasts three to six months, providing shelter for young people experiencing homelessness. According to Chart, it also fosters connection and a new level of support that is difficult to access in larger group home settings.



Who can participate

Founded in November 2019, the host homes program at Jovenes is run by a team of two. Their goal is to have 15 clients throughout the fiscal year. To become a host, you must pass a background check, be over 25 years old, and have a spare bedroom you’re willing to share.

How to become a host If you or anyone you know are interested in becoming a host, you can fill out a form expressing interest at Jovenes’ website. The nonprofit Safe Place for Youth runs a similar program. Safe Place for Youth also aims to house 15 young people in a host home each year, and selects hosts who are over 25 years old, pass a background check, and have an extra room in their home. If you are interested, send an email to home@safeplaceforyouth.org Staff at both organizations say one of their biggest challenges is scaling the programs up and finding enough community members who are willing to participate.



Henry Flores, a host homes program coordinator, says they’re looking for hosts who are enthusiastic about the program. Hosts are given a $500 per month stipend from Jovenes, but the money can’t go toward rent. It’s provided to support the young person.

Flores explained the stipend is “mostly used as a thank you,” and that they are primarily looking for “community members who want to give back with no financial expectations in return.”

Participants must be single and without dependents, and not have a history of substance abuse or serious mental illness.

During their stays at the host home, Jovenes provides help with school, finding a job, and both mental and physical health services. The nonprofit works to find participants permanent housing.



Alyx Chart and Conor Parker’s story

Conor and Alyx hug at the end of their stay in his home. During their time together, they bonded over watching all of the "Lord of the Rings" and "Harry Potter" movies. ( Luana Coberg / Courtesy Jovenes)

Chart moved in with Conor Parker in February of 2020, just before COVID-19 lockdowns began. They both say they were grateful to have each other.

“It felt like having family living with me, which is kind of a change of pace for me since I've been years and years without having family nearby,” Parker said.

In their time living together during the pandemic, they both enjoyed self-described “nerdy” things — they watched all of the Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter movies together. But mostly, this time served as a way for Chart to focus on their online classes, have their own room and privacy, and get back on their feet.

“It helped me figure out my plan,” they said.

After moving out of Parker’s house, Chart was able to get a job and continue pursuing their nursing degree at community college — today, they’re working on becoming a registered nurse, and are getting married in February 2024. Parker, who they’ve kept in touch with, is looking forward to attending.



More than a place to stay

For Chart, one of the best parts about the program was the way they were treated, especially in contrast to their experience living in a shelter.

It feels like you're in a home … you don't feel like you're being, like, crammed into a random apartment with four other people or something, like some other housing programs. Or you're not like in a shelter. A lot of that can feel kind of dehumanizing. — Alyx Chart, former Jovenes host homes participant

The program also seeks to provide mentorship.

“It creates an opportunity for a youth that doesn't have a strong network of support to experience a more functioning relationship with, you know, a fully successful individual or a functional individual that you know is working and, you know, earning income,” said Andrea Marchetti, executive director of Jovenes.

According to Flores, a lot of the college students who come into the host homes program are already in their senior year, and can use the stability of that home to focus on graduating.