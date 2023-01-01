C.C. Clark

I am a News Intern at LAist. I am super excited about starting my career as a journalist here, and reporting on a variety of topics throughout L.A. My ultimate goal is to build empathy and community through storytelling and amplifying people’s voices. I’m a long time fan of public radio, and being here at LAist telling your stories is an absolute dream.

Before LAist, I worked for a variety of podcasting companies, including Earwolf and Mortified. I even produce a podcast of my own in my spare time. Last summer I graduated from UC Davis, where I studied biology and psychology and spent a lot of time petting cows and riding my bike everywhere.

When I am not reporting or writing, I am usually surfing (I’m out there every day before or after work, provided the conditions are alright!). I love the outdoors. I also got really into collecting records a few months ago. If you know of any cool stores, let me know! A lot of people ask me about my name, and if it’s short for anything. It is! My initials are actually CCC! My name is Campbell, but I’ve always gone by C.C. A select few call me by my real name — you can call me either.

