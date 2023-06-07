Is AC Required In Your Rental? Not Yet, But Some LA City Coucilmembers Want It To Be

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

The Los Angeles City Council is moving forward with a plan to explore requiring AC in L.A. rental units.

The council passed the motion , proposed by Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, last week.

Hernandez spoke about her proposal on AirTalk , LAist’s public affairs show, on Tuesday.

What happens next with the proposal?

City staff have been instructed to study the costs and feasibility of requiring a “cooling apparatus in all residential rental units.”

Among the items that will be explored: potential code amendments, subsidy support for low-income and middle-income tenants to offset cooling costs, and an assessment of how a cooling requirement would impact the power grid.

The proposal does not require vents or HVAC systems to be added, which can be more expensive than wall units, Hernandez said on AirTalk.

“We want to make sure we can implement this without it being a heavy cost on folks,” she said.

Who would bear the cost of a change like this?

We don’t know yet. The feasibility study will include a cost analysis. But, on AirTalk Hernandez noted, it won’t necessarily be on the property owners.

“We want to figure out how we can make it as accessible as possible for everybody without it being a burden to people,” she said.

When asked by Mantle if the proposal could lead to a loosening of rent control rules in order to help property owners recoup the cost of AC units, Hernandez responded, “This is not our goal. We strongly believe in rent control.”

Why is AC necessary?

Heat is a growing concern in the L.A. area – and a recent prediction from NOAA stated that we’re heading into a summer that will be hotter than usual . This is a health and safety concern for many Angelenos without air conditioning – especially for older adults and those who are disabled.

What can I do if I need AC right now?

There is a program run by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power that can provide eligible community members with a rebate if they want to buy an AC. Eligibility details are available on the department’s website .