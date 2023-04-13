Have Questions About Renting In LA? Watch This To Learn More
L.A. County’s COVID-19 eviction protections expired on March 31 — and that means a lot of changes for renters. LAist reporters David Wagner and Julia Barajas are hosting a live virtual event to answer all of your questions Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.
The backstory
Beginning in March of 2020, renters in the L.A. area negatively impacted by COVID-19 were able to postpone their monthly payments. As of March 31, this is no longer the case.
Many renters are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic — one recent U.S. Census Bureau survey found that about 246,000 households in the L.A. metro area are behind on rent. Housing advocates have warned that the change in policy is likely to produce a wave of evictions and increase the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Why it matters
In recent months, city and county renter rules have changed quickly. Finding help online can be daunting. Our reporters and panel of experts are here to help and will answer your specific questions.
The event will provide general information, not legal advice. For that, we recommend you contact an attorney.
Panelists
- David Wagner, LAist housing reporter
- Julia Barajas, LAist community engagement reporter
- Jonathan Jager, staff attorney, Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles
- Javier Beltran, deputy director, Housing Rights Center
- Amy Tannenbaum, supervising staff attorney, Public Counsel
How to attend
Watch the event:
