We Explain L.A.
Housing and Homelessness
Aerial view of housing in Los Angeles with a view to the city's downtown skyline in the distance.
To Live And Rent In LA
Your guide to renting in this complicated — and expensive — place.

Have Questions About Renting In LA? Watch This To Learn More

By  C.C. Clark
Published Apr 13, 2023 10:46 AM
A mustard yellow promotional graphic with a drawn image of a house and an apartment building next to it floating in the center of the graphic. There are outlines of clouds and pieces of the buildings are crumbling from the bottom. The headline reads, "To Live And Rent In LA - A Live AMA".
To Live And Rent In LA - A live AMA virtual event that will take place April 13, 2023.
(Alborz Kamalizad/LAist Design)
IN THIS ARTICLE

L.A. County’s COVID-19 eviction protections expired on March 31 — and that means a lot of changes for renters. LAist reporters David Wagner and Julia Barajas are hosting a live virtual event to answer all of your questions Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m.

The backstory

Beginning in March of 2020, renters in the L.A. area negatively impacted by COVID-19 were able to postpone their monthly payments. As of March 31, this is no longer the case.

Many renters are still struggling with the effects of the pandemic — one recent U.S. Census Bureau survey found that about 246,000 households in the L.A. metro area are behind on rent. Housing advocates have warned that the change in policy is likely to produce a wave of evictions and increase the number of people experiencing homelessness.

Why it matters

In recent months, city and county renter rules have changed quickly. Finding help online can be daunting. Our reporters and panel of experts are here to help and will answer your specific questions.

The event will provide general information, not legal advice. For that, we recommend you contact an attorney.

Panelists

How to attend

  • Free registration is available here
  • To submit questions in advance, use this form. 

Watch the event:

