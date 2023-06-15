Support for LAist comes from
Transportation and Mobility

The New Metro Regional Connector Is Opening Friday. Here's What You Need To Know

By  Arantza Peña Popo
Published Jun 15, 2023 12:10 PM
A beige map with an irregular grid pattern depicts the new Metro Regional Connector map.
The new Metro Regional Connector will combine rail lines in order to save 20 minutes for passengers who would have to transfer instead. The light rail system is opening tomorrow.
(Courtesy LA Metro)
The new Metro Regional Connector will make it easier to move between East L.A., Long Beach, and Azusa with less transfers. And, to celebrate the opening, the Metro will be free all weekend.

About the light rail

The new light rail will allow Angelenos to move more fluidly between East L.A., Long Beach and Azusa, saving them about 20 minutes of their commute. The connector combines the A (Blue), E (Expo), and L (Gold) lines into two rail lines at the core of Downtown Los Angeles.

  • The A (Blue) line will take passengers from Long Beach to Azusa
  • The new E (Gold) line will connect Santa Monica to East L.A.

This also means there are three new Downtown Metro Stations: Little Tokyo/Arts District, Historic Broadway, and Grand Avenue Arts/Bunker Hill.

Why now

It was originally projected to open in 2020, but the COVID pandemic and construction difficulties meant the project was pushed further back. After weeks of testing however, the light rail is finally open.

The backstory

The Regional Connector has been in the works for a little under a decade now. The 1.9 mile project started in 2014 and has cost about $1.4 billion in funding. Plans for the connecting the L line to Long Beach were thought of back in the 1990s. But funding setbacks meant the plans didn't come into fruition until a sales tax increase and a slew of federal loans and grants jumpstarted the project. However, some Angelenos showed opposition when the Metro tore down historic buildings in Little Tokyo and Downtown LA to make way for the connector.

What's next

Angelenos will be able to get free rides from 3 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. on Monday this Juneteenth weekend. This includes Metro buses, bikes, trains and the Metro Micro as well. The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the connector is scheduled for the 16th at the Little Tokyo Station. You can check out the new train schedules and maps here

Map of system

A schematic shows multiple rail lines throughout the L.A. County region
The new Metro rail map.
(Courtesy Metro)
