How To Talk To Kids About Anti-LGBTQ+ Protests (And Other Headlines)

For many, Pride Month is a time of celebrating, honoring and recognizing sexual and gender identities and expressions within the LGBTQ+ community. It’s also a time of learning about LGBTQ+ history and the challenges the community has faced over the years in order to be recognized and accepted.



Having conversations around anti-LGBTQ+ protests

But while California is known to many to be a bastion of freedom of expression and liberal mindsets, there’s been some significant pushback recently against people who identify as LGBTQ+.

In case you missed it, Orange County officials took action this week to restrict the flying of flags during Pride Month (already, Huntington Beach made a similar move). Last week in North Hollywood, protests escalated at an elementary school over its Pride assembly; a transgender teacher’s flag was burned. And in Glendale on Tuesday, a fight broke out at a school board meeting over its acknowledgement of Pride Month.

Given that these last two incidents occurred around schools, in plain view of students, my colleague Jackie Fortiér pulled together a guide with a few things to think about when talking to kids, of all ages, about these clashes over LGBTQ+ rights and what they’ve seen in the media. For some advice, Jackie interviewed Brandi Hawk, a psychologist at the UC Davis CAARE Center who specializes in child psychology and trauma.

Here are some of the points they explored:



Check in with your own feelings. Ask your child: ‘What do you know?’ It’s OK to say ‘I don’t know.’ Reduce media exposure. How to talk to your LGBTQ+ child? Being an ‘upstander.’ Let teenagers explore their emotions.

Jackie also included additional resources that could guide you in this process. You can read more about it here.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion that could potentially ban artificial-stone countertops, which have caused several workers in L.A. who make them to contract a fatal lung disease called silicosis. If the move goes through, it would be the first such action in the nation.

The L.A. City Council approved making the intersection of 2nd and Main Street downtown "Cooper Do-nuts/Nancy Valverde Square'' in honor of a one-time safe haven for people in the LGBTQ+ community and an LGBTQ+ rights icon.

in honor of a one-time safe haven for people in the LGBTQ+ community and an LGBTQ+ rights icon. California environmental advocates believe that renters and people who live in highly polluted areas could greatly benefit from what’s called “community solar.” My colleague Erin Stone wrote about how it works and how it could help.

My colleague Erin Stone wrote about how it works and how it could help. The evaporating Lake Cahuilla may have delayed earthquakes along the San Andreas but scientists say “The Big One'' is still coming. My colleague Jacob Margolis has the latest from a report published Wednesday in the journal Nature .

but scientists say “The Big One'' is still coming. My colleague Jacob Margolis has the latest from a report published Wednesday in the journal . Rent control and protections are now in place for those who live in the Southeast L.A. city of Cudahy. The city council there just passed two housing ordinances that would cap annual rent increases at 3% and provide safety nets for renters.

are now in place for those who live in the Southeast L.A. city of Cudahy. The city council there just passed two housing ordinances that would cap annual rent increases at 3% and provide safety nets for renters. Los Angeles Times officials announced Wednesday the paper would be laying off 13% of their journalists, making this the first significant round of layoffs since the paper was acquired by billionaire entrepreneur and investor Patrick Soon-Shiong four years ago.

officials announced Wednesday the paper would be laying off making this the first significant round of layoffs since the paper was acquired by billionaire entrepreneur and investor Patrick Soon-Shiong four years ago. Wonder why there are more religious groups at Pride celebrations? There’s reasons behind that. Read NPR’s Jason DeRose's article about why more religious groups are showing up at Pride events to offer support for those in the LGBTQ+ communities.

There’s reasons behind that. Read NPR’s Jason DeRose's article about more religious groups are showing up at Pride events to offer support for those in the LGBTQ+ communities. Need to make a plan for the weekend? We’ve got some ideas. Shine a light at the Water Lantern Festival . Watch and listen to a moving performance of Deep River featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer. Pose for an impromptu photoshoot with flowers at Cultivate: The Five Senses . Need more? Check out this weekend’s best things to do list.

Wait! One more thing...

An Ecuadorian shows love for her homeland through food

Various clients who came on a Thursday afternoon to dine at Las Guayacas, Que Chevere. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / LAist)

All kinds of ceviches. Seco de pollo. (Súper) Bolón de verde. These are just some of the things you may find being cooked under a blue tent on Nordhoff Street in the San Fernando Valley.

And after you read the descriptions of the food served up here in Sebastian Miño-Bucheli’s article, you’ll definitely want to check out this pop-up called Las Guayacas, Qué Chevere . It’s one of the few spots to grab some great Ecuadorian food in Los Angeles.

There you’ll meet Denisse Sandoval, business owner and chef behind the eatery specializing in her home country’s food. For her, Ecuador is her love and food is her life.

“I swore there weren’t that many Ecuadorians out here besides my friends and family,” Sandoval said. But soon, according to Miño-Bucheli’s story, “she began to see an influx of Ecuadorians asking about her food — and connecting her with others from the country."

Read her fascinating story here.