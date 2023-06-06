Support for LAist comes from
Civics & Democracy

In Same Day, LA County Unanimously Approves New LGBTQ+ Commission, While Orange County Bans Pride Flags

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jun 6, 2023 3:25 PM
A diptych of two screenshots. On the left is Supervisor Hilda Solis, who's a Latina woman, at the meeting. She's wearing a blue jacket while sitting in a chair to speak at the mic. Behind her is a rainbow flag on a small stand. On the right is Supervisor Donald Wagner, who's a man with light skin tone wearing a black suit jacket. He's in mid-speech talking into the mic with his hand raised.
Supervisor Hilda Solis, of L.A. County, and Supervisor Donald Wagner, of Orange County, at their respective board meetings on June, 6 2023.
(Screenshot from the L.A. County and Orange County Board of Supervisors livestreams.)
Topline:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to create an LGBTQ+ commission, which will advise the county and departments on things like policies, training and budgets, and provide reports on LGBTQ+ issues.

About the commission: The commission will include 15 members, with the expectation that transgender, nonbinary and other marginalized identities will be included. A majority will be appointed by countywide elected officials, and the board will approve the remaining two — members who will come from an “at-large” process with the LGBTQ+ community.

Why now: The motion, from Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, comes during Pride month — and at a time when national rhetoric against LGBTQ+ people is showing up in Southern California. Last Friday, groups protested a Pride assembly at an elementary school in North Hollywood.

Meanwhile: On the same day, the Orange County Board of Supervisors also voted 3-2 to pass a flag restriction on county buildings, which Supervisor Donald Wagner said was in direct response to a request to fly a specific flag this month — stopping short of naming the Pride flag. The LGBTQ+ Center OC said this action to stop the Pride flag from being flown is similar to Huntington Beach's flag restriction.

