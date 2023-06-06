In Same Day, LA County Unanimously Approves New LGBTQ+ Commission, While Orange County Bans Pride Flags

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to create an LGBTQ+ commission, which will advise the county and departments on things like policies, training and budgets, and provide reports on LGBTQ+ issues.

About the commission: The commission will include 15 members, with the expectation that transgender, nonbinary and other marginalized identities will be included. A majority will be appointed by countywide elected officials, and the board will approve the remaining two — members who will come from an “at-large” process with the LGBTQ+ community.

Why now: The motion , from Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, comes during Pride month — and at a time when national rhetoric against LGBTQ+ people is showing up in Southern California. Last Friday, groups protested a Pride assembly at an elementary school in North Hollywood .