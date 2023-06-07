DTLA Gets New Square Honoring Cooper Do-nuts And Nancy Valverde, Two Local LGBTQ+ Icons

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to designate the intersection of 2nd and Main Street in downtown L.A. as “Cooper Do-nuts / Nancy Valverde Square” — a move that honors a historical LGBTQ+ place and figure.

What was Cooper Do-nuts? Cooper Do-nuts was known as a welcoming place in the 1950s for gender-nonconforming and gay people to have late-night hangouts, a rare thing for a business to allow because of a citywide ban on cross dressing between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The site may be where the first LGBTQ+ uprising took place in May 1959, as patrons threw coffee cups and more at officers trying to arrest a group of drag queens, gay men and sex workers.

Who is Nancy Valverde? Valverde is one of the people who frequented Cooper Do-nuts. She was routinely arrested for violating the cross-dressing ban, Ordinance 5022, and served time for it in the Lincoln Heights jail. According to the motion , Valverde went to court to justify her right to wear masculine clothing and is credited with paving the way for the end of the ban.