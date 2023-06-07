At Least 3 Arrested Outside Glendale School Board Meeting As Pro- And Anti-LGBTQ+ Protesters Clash

Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Glendale police arrested at least three people Tuesday night outside a Glendale Unified School District board meeting after clashes between pro- and anti-LGBTQ+ protesters.

The fights broke out as the school board was set to vote on a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month and committing to what the board calls a "safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment" for all students. That resolution ultimately passed.

Outside the meeting, Glendale police say that while most protesters were peaceful a small group was not. They ordered the crowds to disperse at 6 p.m.

This marks the second clash in a week over how local schools are handling LGBTQ plus issues. Last week, LAPD officers stepped in at Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood — no arrests were made during those protests.



The backstory

On June 1, the Glendale Unified School District acknowledged the start of Pride Month in a Facebook post that said:

"The Glendale Unified School District proudly recognizes June as LGBTQIA+ #PrideMonth! It's a time to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, raise awareness, and foster dialogue to promote safe and healthy learning and working environments for everyone.





Glendale Unified remains committed to ensuring that all of our students, employees, families, and community members feel welcomed, valued, safe, supported, and celebrated in our schools. Together, let’s continue to create a world that is equitable and inclusive for all."

Ahead of the protest at the board meeting, Glendale Unified officials released a FAQ, saying: "intentional and harmful disinformation has been circulating about what is being taught in our district and the ways we serve our students. This includes disinformation about LGBTQIA+ curriculum, sex education, and supporting transgender and gender non-conforming youth."

At the scene Tuesday

L.A. Times photographer Al Schaben tweeted several videos of the protesters.

Crowds voice their opinions at Glendale school board meeting where parents and activists disagree over teaching sexual identity to kids. pic.twitter.com/i3zYNx5ruD — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) June 6, 2023

Police moving into position as crowds voice their opinions at Glendale school board meeting where parents and activists disagree over teaching sexual identity to kids. pic.twitter.com/I9E56eePob — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) June 7, 2023

Glendale Police using ear-piercing sirens to attempt to move protesters out after unlawful assembly declared outside Glendale Unified School District meeting where people voiced their opinions over teaching sexual identity to kids. pic.twitter.com/U9sTbSmATz — Allen J. Schaben (@alschaben) June 7, 2023

Reaction

After the arrests Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who represents the area in Congress, condemned anti-LGBTQ violence.

"These continued acts of violence and hate towards our LGBTQ community — especially towards students, parents, and teachers — are horrific," Schiff said in a tweet. "All of our children deserve to both feel safe and be safe regardless of who they love or how they identify. We will not go back. We will not apologize for celebrating the strength and the diversity of our LGBTQ community."

Assemblymember Laura Friedman, a Democrat who represents Glendale in Sacramento, said the meeting had been disrupted by "hateful bigots who have been inciting fear & violence for months.

Tonight at their school board meeting, my staff read a letter I wrote to @GlendaleUSD to support their vote to recognize June as #PrideMonth. The meeting, unfortunately, was disrupted by hateful bigots who have been inciting fear & violence for months. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/l7JvzEivKP — Laura Friedman (@LauraFriedmanCA) June 7, 2023

What's happening in other local schools

Part of the LGBTQ+ supporters as the LAPD stand in between both groups. (Caitlin Hernandez / LAist)

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education this week unanimously approved a resolution that encourages all district schools to incorporate lessons into their curriculum about the LGBTQ+ community.

Board members say it's to ensure that students are educated about the world around them. A number of people spoke in favor of the resolution at Tuesday's meeting — no reports of opposition. The board's move comes days after a crowd of parents and protesters gathered outside of Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood ahead of a planned Pride month student assembly on campus.