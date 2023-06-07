Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

At Least 3 Arrested Outside Glendale School Board Meeting As Pro- And Anti-LGBTQ+ Protesters Clash

By  Gillian Morán Pérez
Published Jun 7, 2023 7:10 AM
A long shot toward an urban area with high rise buildings and foothills and mountains in the distance.
Glendale was the site of a protest outside a school board meeting Tuesday night.
(trekandshoot/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto)
Our June member drive is live: protect this resource!
Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Glendale police arrested at least three people Tuesday night outside a Glendale Unified School District board meeting after clashes between pro- and anti-LGBTQ+ protesters.

The fights broke out as the school board was set to vote on a resolution recognizing June as Pride Month and committing to what the board calls a "safe, inclusive, and nurturing environment" for all students. That resolution ultimately passed.

Outside the meeting, Glendale police say that while most protesters were peaceful a small group was not. They ordered the crowds to disperse at 6 p.m.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

This marks the second clash in a week over how local schools are handling LGBTQ plus issues. Last week, LAPD officers stepped in at Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood — no arrests were made during those protests.

The backstory

On June 1, the Glendale Unified School District acknowledged the start of Pride Month in a Facebook post that said:

"The Glendale Unified School District proudly recognizes June as LGBTQIA+ #PrideMonth! It's a time to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community, raise awareness, and foster dialogue to promote safe and healthy learning and working environments for everyone.


Glendale Unified remains committed to ensuring that all of our students, employees, families, and community members feel welcomed, valued, safe, supported, and celebrated in our schools. Together, let’s continue to create a world that is equitable and inclusive for all."

Ahead of the protest at the board meeting, Glendale Unified officials released a FAQ, saying: "intentional and harmful disinformation has been circulating about what is being taught in our district and the ways we serve our students. This includes disinformation about LGBTQIA+ curriculum, sex education, and supporting transgender and gender non-conforming youth."

At the scene Tuesday

L.A. Times photographer Al Schaben tweeted several videos of the protesters.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Reaction

After the arrests Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat who represents the area in Congress, condemned anti-LGBTQ violence.

The Brief

"These continued acts of violence and hate towards our LGBTQ community — especially towards students, parents, and teachers — are horrific," Schiff said in a tweet. "All of our children deserve to both feel safe and be safe regardless of who they love or how they identify. We will not go back. We will not apologize for celebrating the strength and the diversity of our LGBTQ community."

Assemblymember Laura Friedman, a Democrat who represents Glendale in Sacramento, said the meeting had been disrupted by "hateful bigots who have been inciting fear & violence for months.

What's happening in other local schools

A group of LGBTQ+ supporters stand behind a police line outside the school holding up the sign I hope you know how loved you are in rainbow and trans pride flag colors.
Part of the LGBTQ+ supporters as the LAPD stand in between both groups.
(Caitlin Hernandez
/
LAist)

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education this week unanimously approved a resolution that encourages all district schools to incorporate lessons into their curriculum about the LGBTQ+ community.

Board members say it's to ensure that students are educated about the world around them. A number of people spoke in favor of the resolution at Tuesday's meeting — no reports of opposition. The board's move comes days after a crowd of parents and protesters gathered outside of Saticoy Elementary in North Hollywood ahead of a planned Pride month student assembly on campus.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist