How LA County Will Make Mental Health Therapy Available For Students

It should be no surprise to anyone that our young people are going through a lot right now. In just the past few years, they’ve had to navigate the isolation of the pandemic and learn remotely, they’ve had to deal with the effects of climate change, they’ve witnessed police brutality and a rise in other violent acts, like mass shootings. Throw in the effects of social media and it is a lot for anyone to process, let alone a still-developing mind.



Free Virtual Mental Health Therapy For Kids

Many have pointed to a youth mental health crisis across the country, and L.A. is not immune. L.A. County has responded by unveiling a plan this week to offer virtual therapy for the 1.3 million students in their public K-12 schools. My colleague Robert Garrova wrote about how it will work.

As someone who realizes the importance of having a therapist that understands your cultural background, one of the very first things I thought about while reading Robert’s article was the socio-cultural awareness of the therapists they will use. Nearly half of L.A. County’s population is Latino and there’s sizable Black and Asian populations, too. How will these therapists serve their specific needs? What about the students who are still learning the English language? Hazel Health, the telehealth company that is partnering with the county on this initiative said 60% of their therapists are people of color and about 30% are bilingual.

The Interim Director of L.A. County Department of Mental Health, Dr. Lisa Wong explained that these services are part of a larger effort across the county. "With Hazel Health providing students with supportive mental health services,” Wong said, the department “is better able to build our capacity to serve those who are most vulnerable in our population.”

The end of free COVID testing, treatments and vaccines for many in the nation is near. County, State and Federal support for all of this is winding down as COVID-related emergency declarations come to an end .

. The family of Anthony Lowe, the double amputee shot and killed by police in Huntington Park, have filed a claim with that city. Police in Huntington Park do not wear body cameras so the family is calling for a release of the full surveillance video recorded from a medical center near the scene.

recorded from a medical center near the scene. After the CSU Dominguez Hills student newspaper scandal, my colleague Adolfo Guzman-Lopez asked the question: when is it okay for university administrators to intervene with a student publication ? He talked to Southern California college advisors about their take on this, and some had differing views.

? He talked to Southern California college advisors about their take on this, and some had differing views. It’s coyote mating season in L.A. This is what you should know.

in L.A. This is what you should know. Parents in the Orange Unified School District are at odds after the interim superintendent suspended an online library app, called Sora, citing age inappropriate content that is accessible to young students. The issue has raised a debate over whether this move amounts to censorship . The district posted on its website that it is looking for a solution.

. The district posted on its website that it is looking for a solution. Good news Orange County residents . Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is resuming service this weekend. Here’s what you need to know before traveling on the OC rail.

. Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is this weekend. Here’s what you need to know before traveling on the OC rail. Tesla cut its prices in a bid to drive sales. Analysts say that it's a strategic move that could have a bigimpact on the electric vehicle industry.

It's the first weekend of February, my friends and there's so many coolevents for you and me to attend. I think I might just attend the three-day Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema event at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures this weekend myself because I love block parties, panel discussions and FOOD. It's not Halloween, but are you a fan of haunted ghost tours? You should definitely check out this event at the Heritage Square Museum. Did someone say Big Freedia, NOLA's finest, will be in town? Yes, you have the chance to hear her talk about her journey and her advocacy work at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Grieving And Honoring Loved Ones In The Watts Healing Garden

Phillip Lester, who leads healing circles to help survivors with their grief (Andrew Dubbins/LAist)

There’s nothing like getting away from the chaos in our world and stepping into nature. It’s calming, therapeutic and nurturing. This is especially true for those who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. Today, I want to take you to Watts, a place that I know and love very deeply due to my familial roots. It is not a place where you would think you would find a garden. It is very asphalt heavy and has very little green space. But there's something special that just sprouted up: The Survivor’s Healing Garden.

The Reverence Project, a non-profit that supports survivors of crime and violence, just opened this garden for gathering and reflection. Their main goal? Rehabilitation. They have healing circles where participants have the opportunity to think about solutions, chat about the things that are going on in the community, and share resources for healing.

Read Andrew Dubbins’story for more information about the Watts Healing Garden.