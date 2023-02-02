Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 3 - 5
Take part in a festive summit on Black cinema history. Watch the Celebration of Life for P-22. Geek out over music, science and cocktails. Check out a Days of Punk multimedia photo show in the High Desert.
Events
Friday, Feb. 3 - Sunday, Feb. 5
Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Attend a three-day summit held in conjunction with Black History Month and the Academy Museum’s exhibition Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971, which explores the history of Black participation in American film and culture. The weekend includes a block party, pop-ups, live entertainment, workshops, screenings, panel discussions and food vendors. Guests are filmmakers, activists, musicians and key people dedicated to preserving Black film history, including Julie Dash, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Janaya Future Khan, Shola Lynch and Justice Maya Singleton. General admission to the museum and the Summit on Sunday, Feb. 5 is free to all visitors.
COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 3; 5 p.m.
First Fridays 2023: Dragons, Lore, and More
Natural History Museum (NHM)
900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park
NHM’s popular First Fridays series return with an evening of science, music and cocktails. This season’s theme is “Fandoms and Fantasy” and kicks off on Friday with “Dragons, Lore, and More.” The night includes a conversation between Dr. Yewande Pearse with Game of Thrones expert Dr. Rebecca C. Thompson, live performances by Black Belt Eagle Scout and Ari Rivera, DJ sets from Chulita Vinyl Club and pop-ups from Cosplay for Science and Golden Apple Comics and Art Foundation.
COST: $20 for nonmembers; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 3 - Sunday, Feb. 5
Grand National Roadster Show
Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona
Check out the hottest in hot rods, customs, lowriders, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the country and gather with like-minded driving and car culture enthusiasts. The show features more than 1,000 vehicles, special exhibits, live music and entertainment, food, vendors and family-friendly games.
COST: $10 - $90; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 4; 12 - 2 p.m.
P-22 Celebration of Life
Greek Theatre
2700 North Vermont Ave., Griffith Park
The National Wildlife Federation presents an afternoon of remembrance for L.A.’s beloved mountain lion who died on Dec. 17. Celebrate P-22’s remarkable life with guest speakers and music and dance performances. The family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are sold out, but you can watch a livestream of the event here on LAist.com or listen on 89.3 FM starting at noon.
SOLD OUT; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 4; 6:30 p.m.
An Evening of Haunted Ghost Tours
Heritage Square Museum
3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights
Get an after-dark, guided tour of the houses at Heritage Square Museum as well as the people — and possible spirits — that lived in them. Learn about family history, sightings and other ghost stories in this nighttime walk. Please wear comfortable shoes for uneven paths. Light refreshments will be served.
COST: $55; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 4; 7:30 p.m.
An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Author and social commentator Fran Lebowitz takes to the stage fresh off her latest documentary series Pretend It’s a City (Netflix), directed by Martin Scorsese. Get ready for an evening of conversation and an audience Q&A. VIP Tickets include a pre-show Meet & Greet with Lebowitz.
COST: $49.50 - $99.50; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 4; 5 - 10 p.m.
The Future Is Black: Renaissance
Los Angeles LGBT Center
Village At Ed Gould Plaza
1125 North McCadden Place, Hollywood
The LGBT Center’s celebration of Black History Month features award presentations, live performances, an art exhibit, a resource fair, and a “mini-ball” after-party hosted by Tre’vell Anderson and Jarrett Hill of the podcast FANTI. Big Freedia will accept the Center’s Bayard Rustin Award for her prominence as a fearless advocate and face of the LGBTQ+ community. She’ll also participate in a keynote conversation about her journey through the entertainment industry and her advocacy.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, March 19
Days of Punk
MOAH:CEDAR Center for the Arts
44857 Cedar Ave., Lancaster
Los Angeles-based photographer and director Michael Grecco’s multimedia solo show that celebrates punk music and culture opens on Saturday with an artist’s reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Marking the West Coast debut of the exhibition, the photos featured date back to the late ’70s through the early ’90s, when Grecco worked as an AP photographer in New York and Boston. View images of B-52s, Bow Bow Wow, The Clash, Dead Kennedys, Devo, Human League, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Talking Heads; experience soundscapes created in collaboration with Roger Miller and Peter Prescott of Mission of Burma.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 4; 11 a.m. - noon
Camellia Collection Tours
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge
Camellias bloom during the winter season, and Descanso have one of the largest collections of camellias in North America, with more than 3,500 known and recorded plants, representing 600 varieties. Descanso celebrates the flower throughout February with tours, poetry/haiku, and flower-arranging workshops. This Saturday’s walking tour includes information about the camellia collections and stories behind many of the camellias in bloom.
COST: $5 - $15 admission (free for children 5 and younger); MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb 4; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Pup Rally: Puppy Bowl Pop-Up Event
Wallis Annenberg PetSpace
12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista
If you look forward to the annual Puppy Bowl more than the Super Bowl, then bring your (friendly) pup to the PetSpace for a bit of pre-gaming. The Pup Rally includes football-themed activations for dogs and their humans ahead of Animal Planet’sPuppy Bowl XIX (airing Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. PT). There will be plenty of photo and video opps, stadium snacks, and free Puppy Bowl bandanas. Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. provides complimentary coffee and pup cups for all attendees.
COST: $10 - $15, free admission for children 10 and younger; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 5
Museums Free-for-All
Various locations
SoCal Museums’ Museums Free-for-All returns in-person for the first time since 2020. More than 30 museums offer free general admission, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Descanso Gardens, the Japanese American National Museum and the Skirball Cultural Center. The free offer does not apply to ticketed exhibitions; some museums require advanced reservations.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 5; 7 p.m.
Revealed
The Glendale Room
127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale
Erica Blumfield hosts this true and personal storytelling show with stories that are funny, surprising, eye-opening and moving. Listen to six storytellers (plus one name drawn from the audience hat) tell their tales.
COST: $5; MORE INFO
Sunday, Feb. 5; 11 a.m.
Buster Keaton Triple Feature
Art Theatre of Long Beach
2025 E 4th St., Long Beach
Watch the comedian in three pre-Code films One Week (1920), Three Ages (1923) and Seven Chances (1925).
COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Full Moon Snowshoe Tours
If you want to head out of town this weekend to take advantage of the recent snowfall, think about heading to Mammoth Lakes for Tamarack's Full Moon Snowshoe Tours. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, March 4. Leave from the Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center for a 1.5-hour guided tour. Tickets are $75 and include equipment.
Viewing Pick
The 65th Grammys
The Super Bowl isn’t until next weekend, so tune into the 2023 Grammys, broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. While who wins what isn’t that interesting to us, catch the performances. This year, Questlove co-curates a tribute performance that honors 50 years of hip hop. Additional performers also include Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. The Grammys air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.
- Smorgasburg curates another Dumpling Day at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Packages ($34 - $55) include an order of dumplings; one beer, wine or soda; $5 betting voucher; admission to horse racing; a program and tip sheet. Ages 18+.
- All Jeni’s ice cream shops in L.A. are taking part in International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, from 9 a.m. to noon. Last year’s popular breakfast flavor — Maple Soaked Pancakes (pictured above) — makes an encore appearance, available in scoops and in pints. The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every shop will get a special coffee mug. Show up in your pjs and take a selfie for a chance to win ice cream for a year.
- In addition to its popular Brazilian vinyl night (Brazilian funk, jazz, tropicalia) every Wednesday night, Nossa Caipirinha Bar in Los Feliz serves up a Sunday-only feijoada (Brazilian black bean stew) alongside their regular menu from 12 p.m. until they sell out.
- The 4th annual International Festival of Chocolate takes place on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The free family festival includes lectures, tastings, performances, and showcasing chocolate recipes from Mexico and South America. There are ticketed chocolate-tasting events on Feb. 4 and 5.
- ALK at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood has added a build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar to its signature Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from vodka or tequila with the house mix, an Asian-flavor mix or Clamato. Top the drink with savory bacon, shrimp, pickled veggies, sriracha, olives and/or fresh veggies.
- Dine with Purpose started earlier this week at FIGat7th in downtown L.A. Through April 30, spend $30 or more at a participating FIGat7th eatery to get a $15 reward to come back and use at any FIGat7th eatery. For every reward issued, the retail center also donates an additional $15 to the Downtown Women’s Center, up to $10,000. Participating eateries include Five Guys, George’s Greek Grill, Mendocino Farms, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ocho Mexican Grill and others. All you have to do to participate and get the award is submit a receipt.