Best Things To Do This Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Feb. 3 - 5

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Take part in a festive summit on Black cinema history. Watch the Celebration of Life for P-22. Geek out over music, science and cocktails. Check out a Days of Punk multimedia photo show in the High Desert.



Events

Friday, Feb. 3 - Sunday, Feb. 5

Regeneration Summit: A Celebration of Black Cinema

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Attend a three-day summit held in conjunction with Black History Month and the Academy Museum’s exhibition Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971, which explores the history of Black participation in American film and culture. The weekend includes a block party, pop-ups, live entertainment, workshops, screenings, panel discussions and food vendors. Guests are filmmakers, activists, musicians and key people dedicated to preserving Black film history, including Julie Dash, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Janaya Future Khan, Shola Lynch and Justice Maya Singleton. General admission to the museum and the Summit on Sunday, Feb. 5 is free to all visitors.

COST: $15 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 3; 5 p.m.

First Fridays 2023: Dragons, Lore, and More

Natural History Museum (NHM)

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

NHM’s popular First Fridays series return with an evening of science, music and cocktails. This season’s theme is “Fandoms and Fantasy” and kicks off on Friday with “Dragons, Lore, and More.” The night includes a conversation between Dr. Yewande Pearse with Game of Thrones expert Dr. Rebecca C. Thompson, live performances by Black Belt Eagle Scout and Ari Rivera, DJ sets from Chulita Vinyl Club and pop-ups from Cosplay for Science and Golden Apple Comics and Art Foundation.

COST: $20 for nonmembers; MORE INFO

The Grand National Roadster Show returns to Pomona with cars on view like the 1932 Ford Roadster. (Ian Wood Photo)

Friday, Feb. 3 - Sunday, Feb. 5

Grand National Roadster Show

Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona

Check out the hottest in hot rods, customs, lowriders, muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles from across the country and gather with like-minded driving and car culture enthusiasts. The show features more than 1,000 vehicles, special exhibits, live music and entertainment, food, vendors and family-friendly games.

COST: $10 - $90; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 4; 12 - 2 p.m.

P-22 Celebration of Life

Greek Theatre

2700 North Vermont Ave., Griffith Park

The National Wildlife Federation presents an afternoon of remembrance for L.A.’s beloved mountain lion who died on Dec. 17. Celebrate P-22’s remarkable life with guest speakers and music and dance performances. The family-friendly event will be held rain or shine. Tickets are sold out, but you can watch a livestream of the event here on LAist.com or listen on 89.3 FM starting at noon.

SOLD OUT; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 4; 6:30 p.m.

An Evening of Haunted Ghost Tours

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

Get an after-dark, guided tour of the houses at Heritage Square Museum as well as the people — and possible spirits — that lived in them. Learn about family history, sightings and other ghost stories in this nighttime walk. Please wear comfortable shoes for uneven paths. Light refreshments will be served.

COST: $55; MORE INFO

Author Fran Lebowitz takes to the stage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. this weekend. Here she attends the 2019 Henry Street Social: L.E.S. Work, More Art Gala at The Bowery Hotel in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Saturday, Feb. 4; 7:30 p.m.

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Author and social commentator Fran Lebowitz takes to the stage fresh off her latest documentary series Pretend It’s a City (Netflix), directed by Martin Scorsese. Get ready for an evening of conversation and an audience Q&A. VIP Tickets include a pre-show Meet & Greet with Lebowitz.

COST: $49.50 - $99.50; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 4; 5 - 10 p.m.

The Future Is Black: Renaissance

Los Angeles LGBT Center

Village At Ed Gould Plaza

1125 North McCadden Place, Hollywood

The LGBT Center’s celebration of Black History Month features award presentations, live performances, an art exhibit, a resource fair, and a “mini-ball” after-party hosted by Tre’vell Anderson and Jarrett Hill of the podcast FANTI. Big Freedia will accept the Center’s Bayard Rustin Award for her prominence as a fearless advocate and face of the LGBTQ+ community. She’ll also participate in a keynote conversation about her journey through the entertainment industry and her advocacy.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Photographer Michael Grecco's multimedia exhibition 'Days of Punk' opens at MOAH:Cedar in Lancaster this weekend. (Michael Grecco Productions Inc./MGP, Inc. / MGP, Inc.)

Saturday, Feb. 4 - Sunday, March 19

Days of Punk

MOAH:CEDAR Center for the Arts

44857 Cedar Ave., Lancaster

Los Angeles-based photographer and director Michael Grecco’s multimedia solo show that celebrates punk music and culture opens on Saturday with an artist’s reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Marking the West Coast debut of the exhibition, the photos featured date back to the late ’70s through the early ’90s, when Grecco worked as an AP photographer in New York and Boston. View images of B-52s, Bow Bow Wow, The Clash, Dead Kennedys, Devo, Human League, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Talking Heads; experience soundscapes created in collaboration with Roger Miller and Peter Prescott of Mission of Burma.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Descanso Gardens celebrates the camellia all month long. (Photo by Guillaume Gaudinat on Unsplash)

Saturday, Feb. 4; 11 a.m. - noon

Camellia Collection Tours

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Camellias bloom during the winter season, and Descanso have one of the largest collections of camellias in North America, with more than 3,500 known and recorded plants, representing 600 varieties. Descanso celebrates the flower throughout February with tours, poetry/haiku, and flower-arranging workshops. This Saturday’s walking tour includes information about the camellia collections and stories behind many of the camellias in bloom.

COST: $5 - $15 admission (free for children 5 and younger); MORE INFO

Attend the Pup Rally — the official Los Angeles Puppy Bowl pop-up event on Saturday, Feb. 4. (Courtesy of the Wallis Annenberg PetSpace)

Saturday, Feb 4; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pup Rally: Puppy Bowl Pop-Up Event

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

12005 Bluff Creek Dr., Playa Vista

If you look forward to the annual Puppy Bowl more than the Super Bowl, then bring your (friendly) pup to the PetSpace for a bit of pre-gaming. The Pup Rally includes football-themed activations for dogs and their humans ahead of Animal Planet’sPuppy Bowl XIX (airing Sunday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. PT). There will be plenty of photo and video opps, stadium snacks, and free Puppy Bowl bandanas. Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. provides complimentary coffee and pup cups for all attendees.

COST: $10 - $15, free admission for children 10 and younger; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 5

Museums Free-for-All

Various locations

SoCal Museums’ Museums Free-for-All returns in-person for the first time since 2020. More than 30 museums offer free general admission, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Descanso Gardens, the Japanese American National Museum and the Skirball Cultural Center. The free offer does not apply to ticketed exhibitions; some museums require advanced reservations.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Sunday, Feb. 5; 7 p.m.

Revealed

The Glendale Room

127 N. Artsakh Ave., Glendale

Erica Blumfield hosts this true and personal storytelling show with stories that are funny, surprising, eye-opening and moving. Listen to six storytellers (plus one name drawn from the audience hat) tell their tales.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Sunday, Feb. 5; 11 a.m.

Buster Keaton Triple Feature

Art Theatre of Long Beach

2025 E 4th St., Long Beach

Watch the comedian in three pre-Code films One Week (1920), Three Ages (1923) and Seven Chances (1925).

COST: $9 - $12; MORE INFO

Road trip time: Mammoth is offering full moon snowshoe guided tours this weekend. (Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash)

Outdoor Pick

Full Moon Snowshoe Tours

If you want to head out of town this weekend to take advantage of the recent snowfall, think about heading to Mammoth Lakes for Tamarack's Full Moon Snowshoe Tours. Tours begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday, March 4. Leave from the Tamarack Cross-Country Ski Center for a 1.5-hour guided tour. Tickets are $75 and include equipment.

Viewing Pick

The 65th Grammys

The Super Bowl isn’t until next weekend, so tune into the 2023 Grammys, broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. While who wins what isn’t that interesting to us, catch the performances. This year, Questlove co-curates a tribute performance that honors 50 years of hip hop. Additional performers also include Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith. The Grammys air on CBS at 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Jeni's scoop shops celebrate International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, offering the Maple Soaked Pancakes flavor again this year. (Courtesy of Jeni's)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge in this week.



Smorgasburg curates another Dumpling Day at Santa Anita Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Packages ($34 - $55) include an order of dumplings; one beer, wine or soda; $5 betting voucher; admission to horse racing; a program and tip sheet. Ages 18+.

All Jeni’s ice cream shops in L.A. are taking part in International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, from 9 a.m. to noon. Last year’s popular breakfast flavor — Maple Soaked Pancakes (pictured above) — makes an encore appearance, available in scoops and in pints. The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every shop will get a special coffee mug. Show up in your pjs and take a selfie for a chance to win ice cream for a year.

In addition to its popular Brazilian vinyl night (Brazilian funk, jazz, tropicalia) every Wednesday night, Nossa Caipirinha Bar in Los Feliz serves up a Sunday-only feijoada (Brazilian black bean stew) alongside their regular menu from 12 p.m. until they sell out.

The 4th annual International Festival of Chocolate takes place on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The free family festival includes lectures, tastings, performances, and showcasing chocolate recipes from Mexico and South America. There are ticketed chocolate-tasting events on Feb. 4 and 5.

ALK at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood has added a build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar to its signature Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Choose from vodka or tequila with the house mix, an Asian-flavor mix or Clamato. Top the drink with savory bacon, shrimp, pickled veggies, sriracha, olives and/or fresh veggies.

Dine with Purpose started earlier this week at FIGat7th in downtown L.A. Through April 30, spend $30 or more at a participating FIGat7th eatery to get a $15 reward to come back and use at any FIGat7th eatery. For every reward issued, the retail center also donates an additional $15 to the Downtown Women’s Center, up to $10,000. Participating eateries include Five Guys, George’s Greek Grill, Mendocino Farms, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Ocho Mexican Grill and others. All you have to do to participate and get the award is submit a receipt.