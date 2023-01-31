Huntington Park Police Shot, Killed Man Who Had Both Legs Amputated: What We Know So Far

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The police shooting of a man in Huntington Park who'd had both legs amputated — and was out of his wheelchair when he was fatally wounded — is raising serious questions about how the incident was handled.

Huntington Park police had responded to a report of a stabbing on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue. They allege Anthony Lowe, 36, had stabbed another man and, when officers found Lowe several blocks away, attempted to throw a knife in their direction twice.

Officers in Huntington Park do not use body-worn cameras, but a bystander video captured part of the encounter and shows Lowe out of his wheelchair and scrambling down a sidewalk with officers in pursuit.

Lowe was treated by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics at the scene and pronounced dead.

Here's the law enforcement account, according to the L.A. Sheriff's Department:

Police responded to the reported stabbing and were given a description of a man in a wheelchair. When police tried to detain Lowe, he pulled out a 12-inch butcher knife and attempted to throw it at the officers. He was tased at least twice, but the tasing was "ineffective." Lowe tried throwing the butcher's knife at the officers again, which is when police shot Lowe.



What Else You Should Know

Lowe was shot in his upper body.

A butcher's knife was recovered from the scene.

Why It Matters

The location where Anthony Lowe was shot is next to medical center AltaMed, which has video cameras running down the side of the building. The shooting took place at the corner of Slauson Avenue and Alameda Street. (Julia Barajas / LAist)

There is no law enforcement video of the incident because the small Huntington Park Police Department does not use body-worn cameras. However, bystander video of the shooting has already appeared on social media. In the video, Lowe is seen leaving behind his wheelchair and moving away from police.

Content warning: While this video does not show the actual shooting, viewers may find it disturbing.

My cousin got this a few days ago. The gun shots happen a few seconds after he stop recording. I’m not sure what the backstory is. #huntingtonpark #hppd #policeshooting #wheelchair #LASD pic.twitter.com/TXaY61a0in — WaFlo (@WaFlo998) January 28, 2023

The Huntington Park Police Department had no comment about why their officers do not have body cameras.

About The Alleged Attack By Lowe

Huntington Park Police said the man allegedly stabbed by Lowe had a collapsed lung and internal bleeding. His wounds were life-threatening and he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities said the wounded man told police that Lowe left his wheelchair, approached him without provocatio and stabbed him in the side of his chest with a butcher knife.

Questions Raised About Police Use Of Force

Cliff Smith with the grassroots organization Coalition for Community Control Over The Police said police changed what they'd said about the incident once they became aware that video was available.

"There can be no justification for the Huntington Park police using lethal force and killing Mr. Lowe," he said. "Mr. Lowe is a double amputee. Both his his legs have been amputated at the knee. He's in no position to flee. The video shows that there's no imminent threat."

Smith also noted that officers had not exhausted their options to subdue Lowe or to call crisis negotiators or mental health professionals. The group is calling for criminal prosecutions of the officers involved.



More Context On Body Cameras

California lags behind other states in body camera policy. Several states require all police departments to have them. In California, a police department has to publish body camera footage — if available — within 45 days if they shoot someone. In Connecticut, it’s within 48 hours.

Law enforcement is also required to release surveillance footage obtained from nearby businesses or other sources. There are surveillance cameras located alongside the nearby AltaMed medical center. In California, the release of video can be delayed indefinitely if law enforcement officials believe releasing the video would "substantially interfere with the investigation."

"It really does come down to cost," said Stephanie Lessing, a Boston-based political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Boston and Northeastern University. Lessing has studied police and body cameras for six years. Small departments don’t want to make the investment, she said, despite federal and state grant money often being available.

"Sometimes they don't really want to say it's because of money, especially if it's known that grant money is coming in. And it's like, 'Well, why aren't you using it for this? Why are you using it instead on more equipment?'" Lessing said.

It's actually the cost of storing video that’s many small departments’ biggest concern, Lessing said. She compares it to buying a printer.

"You buy your printer, and that's your piece of technology, and it's relatively cheap. But what really gets you is the ink cost," Lessing said.

Do Body-Worn Cameras Make A Difference?

It's also unclear whether body cameras actually do what they are intended to do — either for officers or for the public. Studies have tried to measure their success in reducing department liability, reducing use-of-force and fatal police interactions, or minimizing public complaints. But many are either inconclusive or focus on such a small area that it’s not easy to draw wide conclusions from them.

“We don’t have a good way of saying, 'OK, this is what happens if you implement it in a large city. And this is what happens in a small city,'” Lessing said. “There just isn’t a lot of good metrics. And that’s why we’re seeing conflicting information about, 'Yeah, it works here. It doesn’t work there.'”

The big issue, Lessing said: that many municipalities don’t define their goal before they start implementing body cameras. “It really depends on what is the goal, because one simple piece of technology can’t meet 15 different goals.”

The shooting took place one day before the release of footage by Memphis police in the high-profile Tyre Nichols arrest and beating.



