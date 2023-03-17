Getting Ready To Run The LA Marathon
This Sunday, you may notice that something big is happening. Your brunch commute might look a little different depending on where you’re going. That’s because it’s the 38th running of the L.A. Marathon! Here’s all you need to know about traffic and
road closures
that day.
Prepping for 26.2 Miles
-
Speaking of which…I am actually going to be running.
This will be my first time ever running 26.2 miles. I’m not kidding. By the next time we meet, my friends, I’ll be a marathoner.
I will join thousands of other people at the Dodger Stadium in the wee hours of the morning to intentionally run across the city . I’m mostly excited about seeing so much of L.A. by foot. I’ll be running by (and along) several landmarks, like the Capitol Records Tower, Grauman’s Chinese Theater and Historic Route 66. We will get our medals on the Avenue of the Stars in Century City. To learn more about the race, check out the McCourt Foundation website.
I’ve reflected a lot about this process this past week before the BIG DAY. It hasn’t been easy to get ready for it. In my latest article for LAist, I share a few of those crucial lessons I’ve learned as I prepared for the biggest race of my life. Hopefully, you’ll get a little inspiration from it.
If you can, come out and support all of the runners this Sunday!
As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.
More News
(After you stop hitting snooze)
- The Los Angeles Unified School District is prepared to offer food, instructional packets and maybe even some limited childcare next week when school workers and teachers are expected to go on strike . There is another round of negotiations scheduled for today between the district and the union.
- Now First Republic Bank is getting a bailout . This time from other, bigger banks. Last weekend in L.A. people lined up outside the bank due to concerns over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
- Here’s a deeper look at former councilperson and L.A. supervisor Gloria Molina’s many accomplishments , fighting for her East L.A. community.
- In our latest edition of the essay series “Being American,” this local author reflects on the time her Japanese dad from Hawaii served in the military during World War II and on the “ Aloha Team ” in small town Wisconsin.
- Orange County homes in danger of sliding down a cliff were red-tagged Wednesday. On Thursday, inspectors and geologists accessed the ground beneath these homes in San Clemente to see if the hillside was still moving.
- This incident in San Clemente has shed light on the need to regularly monitor the stability of coastal cliffs, which is currently not done. We need to plan for more erosion to continue up and down California beaches.
- In response to a student housing crisis, University of California Regents approved this week a plan for some residential projects that would provide around 8,000 beds across five campuses. There is concern that the goals and timeline for this may be too optimistic.
- Wait…there’s goats on the loose in San Francisco? Yep, and NPR’s Marc Silver has all the details about why there were goats roaming the streets.
- The Biden Administration is threatening to ban TikTok in the U.S. unless it gets sold. Why? There’s some concerns about TikTok users' personal data security on the app.
- Do you love indulging in 18th century pre-French Revolution life? Was Marie-Antoinette THAT girl for you? Well, attend the PBS SoCal Marie Antoinette Experience at the Third Street Promenade this weekend. They’ll be 18th century-style ''glow ups” and a whole lot more (hopefully, they’ll let us eat cake!). There’s tons of events this weekend for everyone — including soulful tap dance enthusiasts , ballet lovers and drag show fans .
-
Wait... One More Thing
Can You Actually Live Car-Free In L.A.?
I drive EVERYWHERE in L.A. I cannot imagine living here in this sprawling, big, metropolitan city without a car. But some people, like my colleague How To LA Producer Evan Jacoby, manage to live perfectly fine without one. Not only has he been able to save hundreds of dollars without a car, he’s able to appreciate the city more on his bike.
He is not alone when it comes to being car-less. Hundreds of thousands of people do it in L.A. But how?
In the latest podcast episode of How To LA, Evan and fellow producer Megan Botel commute from Mid-City L.A. to Pasadena using a combo of bikes, scooters and the metro. We also hear from others who commute exclusively via bike and people who only take the bus. It is possible to live car-free in THE most vehicle-centric city in the world but, as we learn through the podcast, you can have a car but use it less. Consider walking to get that coffee. Or even a few groceries.
It is the goal of the city to get people out of their cars. And it is working — a little. At least people are thinking about it more. Now officials just need to make it safer .
Take a listen to the podcast here . You can also learn a little about L.A.’s long lost history as a public transit leader.
-
