Los Angeles Unified Prepares To Offer Child Care, Food During Strike Shutdown

By  Mariana Dale
Published Mar 16, 2023 10:10 AM
A small girl in a purple long-sleeve shirt holds up a sign that says "It's time to use our outside voices." She stands in the middle of a crowd of other people at a rally.
SEIU Local 99 members rally in front of L.A. City Hall for a better contract from the Los Angeles Unified School District, with support from UTLA.
(Ashley Balderrama
/
LAist)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Los Angeles Unified School District is set to be closed next week from March 21 to March 23 during a planned strike of 65,000 teachers and other staff .

“It is virtually impossible to keep schools open on a basis of supervision, safety, and security,” said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The shutdown would impact more than 422,000 students.

What happens to students?

Here’s what parents can expect if schools close:

  • An “educational instructional packet” for every student, including those with disabilities and English language learners.
  • Food distribution at dozens of sites throughout the district. 
  • “Some degree of child care” provided through partnerships with other organizations. 
More about the SEIU Local 99 strike

“Is it perfect? No,” Carvalho said. “Is it ideal? Not really. It’s the best we can do considering the conditions we’re facing.”

For example, Carvalho said, during the summer, the district provided supervised care for less than a quarter of students.

Can a strike be avoided?

It’s unclear what terms would prevent a strike. Earlier this year, 96% of SEIU Local 99 members voted to authorize a strike. The union that represents bus drivers, classroom assistants, cafeteria workers, and other school staff has said the district has failed to meet their demands for increased wages.

The teachers union, which is also negotiating its contract with the district, has said its members will walk off the job in solidarity.

Carvalho said there is another round of negotiations scheduled with UTLA for Friday. Currently, there are no scheduled negotiations for SEIU Local 99, the superintendent said.

What questions do you have about early childhood education and development? What do you want to know about kids ages 0-5 and those who care for them in Southern California?
Decades of research indicates early childhood education significantly boosts children’s readiness to learn. Mariana Dale wants families, caregivers and educators to have the information they need to help children 0-5 grow and thrive by identifying what’s working and what’s not in California’s early childhood system.

