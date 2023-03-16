Los Angeles Unified Prepares To Offer Child Care, Food During Strike Shutdown
Los Angeles Unified School District is set to be closed next week from March 21 to March 23 during a planned strike of 65,000 teachers and other staff .
“It is virtually impossible to keep schools open on a basis of supervision, safety, and security,” said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.
The shutdown would impact more than 422,000 students.
What happens to students?
Here’s what parents can expect if schools close:
- An “educational instructional packet” for every student, including those with disabilities and English language learners.
- Food distribution at dozens of sites throughout the district.
- “Some degree of child care” provided through partnerships with other organizations.
“Is it perfect? No,” Carvalho said. “Is it ideal? Not really. It’s the best we can do considering the conditions we’re facing.”
For example, Carvalho said, during the summer, the district provided supervised care for less than a quarter of students.
Can a strike be avoided?
It’s unclear what terms would prevent a strike. Earlier this year, 96% of SEIU Local 99 members voted to authorize a strike. The union that represents bus drivers, classroom assistants, cafeteria workers, and other school staff has said the district has failed to meet their demands for increased wages.
The teachers union, which is also negotiating its contract with the district, has said its members will walk off the job in solidarity.
Carvalho said there is another round of negotiations scheduled with UTLA for Friday. Currently, there are no scheduled negotiations for SEIU Local 99, the superintendent said.
