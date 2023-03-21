LAUSD Schools Shut Down As Support Staff Go On Strike. Here Are The Details

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Service Employees International Local 99, the union representing 30,000 bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians and other support staff across the Los Angeles Unified School District, has started a three-day strike today.

The teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), has instructed its members not to cross the picket line — effectively bringing the nation's second-largest school district to a halt.

Last week, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced that such a strike would likely lead to the shutdown of L.A. Unified schools for the duration. In a statement from LAUSD, Carvalho said, “I want to personally apologize to our families and our students. You deserve better. Know that we are doing everything possible to avoid a strike.”

Last Wednesday, SEIU organized a joint rally with United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing 35,000 educators across LAUSD.



What's the latest?

The strike began early Tuesday morning during the beginning of a rainstorm.

Negotiations are confidential, which means LAist can't verify the details of bargaining sessions or other communications between parties.

In a statement released Monday evening, the union said it had agreed to enter a confidential mediation process with LAUSD, but ended that process after word started to spread of movement toward compromise.

"LAUSD broke that confidentiality by sharing it with the media before our bargaining team, which makes all decisions, had a chance to discuss how to proceed," Max Arias, executive director of SEIU Local 99, said in a statement. "This is yet another example of the school district's continued disrespect of school workers. We are ready to strike."

Monday night, Carvalho said the district's latest offer had gotten closer to the union's position: "We began these bargaining sessions with historic proposals on the table, and that's where we are at this point with the last proposal being a 23% increase, recurring increase in addition to a 3% cash in hand bonus."



When will the strike end?

The strike is scheduled to last for three days and end on Thursday, March 23, but it’s possible staff could return to work sooner.

“It depends on the district’s willingness to engage in a forthright manner with our bargaining team,” Arias said in an interview Monday night.

Arias said the union could call for another strike if its economic demands aren’t met as contract negotiations continue.

“I don't know if one day is enough,” Arias said. “It's not just about wages, as you heard, it's about many things to ensure that there's enough support for students and for teachers to teach and students to learn.”



What is this strike about?

In a statement released last Thursday, Arias said this strike is about "respect," that SEIU members have been subjected to threats and other forms of harassment by the district. Arias said unfair labor practice charges will be filed with the California Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD.

SEIU Local 99 is asking for:



A 30% raise over four years

A $2 per hour raise

More (longer) work hours

Health benefits

A stop to private contractors

SEIU says the average union member makes $25,000 a year; pay ranges from about $17-23/hour. They work the 180 calendar days of a school year for an average of five to six hours a day. They aren’t paid during holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break and more. Many SEIU members say they work second and third jobs.

“We’re an ecosystem, an educational ecosystem, and we want the community to know that our intent is not to bankrupt the district, it is not to disrupt education, it is not to make things difficult," said Santos Robles, an IT solutions technician at LAUSD and SEIU Local 99 member. "But it is to get what we’re asking for, which is dignity and respect through a pay raise which is nothing beyond extraordinary.”



What the district is offering

The district said it has offered :



A 15% wage increase.

Health benefits to those who work at least four hours a day

Raising the L.A. Unified minimum wage to more than $20 an hour.

A $3 million investment in an Education and Professional Development Fund for SEIU members.

Why UTLA is involved

Leadership for the teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, told its members not to cross the picket line. Together, both unions make up 65,000 workers across LAUSD.

“We have more in common with each other than we do with the boss, with Carvalho,” Arlene Inouye, UTLA’s secretary and bargaining team co-chair, said. The union is also seeking a new contract with the district after its current contract expired last June.

Two weeks ago UTLA terminated its contract with the district, which allows members more freedom in supporting SEIU’s strike, according to Inouye. She said UTLA members have been encouraged to connect with their “brothers and sisters in SEIU.”



What should I know if I'm a parent?

LAUSD, with the help of community partnerships, is offering some child care and some meals, and has said parents should expect students to receive work packets to do at home.

Here's our guide to child care and resources during the strike.



