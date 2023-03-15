For Many LA Schools Staff, A New Contract Could Be A Reprieve From Major Financial Stress

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

In the 23 years Jannette Verbera has worked for the district, she can’t remember a time where she didn’t work at least two jobs.

Verbera is a member of Service Employees International Union Local 99, the union that represents school staff members employed by the Los Angeles Unified School District — 30,000 bus drivers, special education assistants, cafeteria workers and other core staff.

On Wednesday afternoon, those union members will be holding a joint rally with the district’s teachers union to protest for a new and better contract.

SEIU members are seeking a 30% wage increase, a $2 per hour raise, more hours, health insurance, and a stop to private contractors.

“One in three of our members is below poverty wage, and even at 30%, they will still be at poverty wage,” said Verbera, a member of the bargaining committee and an executive board member of SEIU Local 99.

On average, according to numbers provided by SEIU, members make $25,000 a year. They work the 180 days of a typical school year, usually for 6 hours a day. They aren’t paid during Thanksgiving, Christmas, spring break and other holidays.

In a March 8 statement , the district said it is "disappointed that SEIU is walking away from negotiations with so much on the table." The district said it has offered a 15% wage increase, health benefits to those who work at least four hours a day, and other concessions.



Preparing for a strike

The rally in downtown L.A.’s Grand Park is a prelude to a planned three-day strike, the dates of which will be announced Wednesday evening. In February , 96% of SEIU members voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations with LAUSD failed. Last week, the union announced a cancellation of its current contract, which also ended a “no-strike” provision.

The teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, is also seeking a new contract with LAUSD, and has asked their members not to cross picket lines at schools.

“We have more in common with each other than we do with the boss, with [Superintendent Alberto] Carvalho,” said Arlene Inouye, the teachers union’s secretary.

Together, the two unions make up 65,000 workers across LAUSD. Carvalho announced Monday night that a joint strike would probably result in schools shutting down for the duration.

In a voicemail to parents, Carvalho said, "We will give you as much advance notice as possible, but we encourage you to begin discussions with your employer, child care providers and others now.”

Inouye said UTLA’s message to its members has been very clear. “We need everybody to take a stand, everybody to be out there. The numbers are going to be important. The numbers are going to show that we have collective power.”