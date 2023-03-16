Here's Where You Can't Drive During The LA Marathon This Weekend

Support for LAist comes from
By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Mar 16, 2023 3:21 PM
Marathon runners run up a hill with palm trees and downtown L.A. skyscrapers in the background.
Runners pass Echo Park as the sun rises during the 37th Los Angeles Marathon on March 20, 2022.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
LAist)
Your guide

The Los Angeles Marathon is coming up on March 19, and street closures are coming with it.

Street closure map

Race details

Runners will start at Dodger Stadium at 7 a.m., and continue on to Avenue of the Stars in Century City. Most road closures, on the route and near it, will begin at 4 a.m or 5 a.m. and end before 3 p.m., with the exception of some streets near the finish line.

As runners make their way northwest on Sunset Boulevard — through Hollywood and West Hollywood then into Beverly Hills and Century City — streets that closed in the early hours of the morning will reopen behind them.

Go deeper. Aaricka Washington, who writes our How to LA morning newsletter, is running her first ever marathon. She writes about the experience of getting ready:

In addition to the 26.2-mile marathon, there will be a charity half marathon , a 5K and a kids 0.5K . The 5K is family friendly and open to walkers and strollers as well as runners. It will take participants through Elysian Park and is scheduled for March 18.

The kids 0.5K, also scheduled for March 18, is recommended for children between the ages of 3 and 8.

More details: 2023 Race Weekend General Info & Schedule

The Brief

Streets closed for course

These are the streets that are part of the marathon course and will be closed during various parts of the event:

Local traffic only

These are the streets that are near the course that will be open to local traffic only:

Freeway closures

And these are the freeway closures:

