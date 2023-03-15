Record-Setting Rain Hits Southern California Hard As One Of The Wettest Seasons In Recent Years Continues

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

We need to hear from you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The end is almost in sight as we head into the final hours of the latest storm with light, scattered showers to cover Southern California. That's after enough rain fell Tuesday to shatter daily rainfall records across the region — including on that was more than 110 years old.

Light showers will continue to produce minor flooding on roadways so travelers should expect some delays on the morning commute.

L.A. County can expect just a quarter of an inch more of rain until the afternoon when the rain starts to taper off. And over in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, you can expect some scattered light showers through the morning but by the afternoon, the rain will shift over to the mountains.

That said, meteorologists caution that even after the rain ends, people should be vigilant for flooded roadways and other issues.

"We could still see some mudslides, landslides to areas that are kind of most vulnerable cause there's just been so much water over the last season for sure, but especially over the last week or two,” said Ryan Kittell with the National Weather Service.

And looking ahead into the weekend, Kittell says there’s a 20% chance of light showers for Friday night.

Where things stand

While the bulk of the storm passed through the region overnight, the flash flood watch still remains until 2 p.m. from Orange County to the Inland Empire.

A local state of emergency was declared in Orange County on Tuesday by the county's Board of Supervisors in response to the winter storms that have tormented the region. The same day, Gov. Gavin Newsom added Orange County, Alpine and Trinity counties to the list of the areas receiving a state declaration of emergency due to storm damage.

Rain will start to die down by 5 p.m. in Orange County. Over on the foothills of the San Bernardino mountains, a few lingering showers will go last until the later afternoon, according to the weather service.

The Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains can expect an additional three inches of rain and a wind advisory remains until 9 p.m. for those areas.

Any snowfall will reach elevations of 6,500 feet.

The National Weather Service reported that Conejo Creek over in Camarillo flooded in the early morning hours. A flood warning was issued at 2 a.m. and ended at 8 a.m., but no major issues were reported.

The stream gauge (blue line) at Conejo Creek in #Camarillo looks to have peaked and is starting to lower. Flooding is still occurring and the FLOOD WARNING will remain in place through at least 8am. Avoid flooded roadways. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/XcVI1OqfCX — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 15, 2023

Rainfall records set Tuesday

The National Weather Service reported several new records were set for the the date:



LAX: 1.97 inches broke the old record of 0.43 inches set in 1982

1.97 inches broke the old record of 0.43 inches set in 1982 Santa Barbara Airport: 2.54 inches broke record of 1.36 inches set in 1952

2.54 inches broke record of 1.36 inches set in 1952 Santa Maria Airport: 1.63 inches broke the old record of 0.68 inches set in 1910

1.63 inches broke the old record of 0.68 inches set in 1910 Paso Robles Airport : 1.27 inches broke the old record of 0.75 inches set in 1958

: 1.27 inches broke the old record of 0.75 inches set in 1958 Camarillo Airport : 2.04 inches broke the old record of 1.46 inches set in 1930

: 2.04 inches broke the old record of 1.46 inches set in 1930 Long Beach Airport: 1.53 inches broke the old record of 0.63 inches set in 1982

While downtown Los Angeles saw enough rain Tuesday to move into the 14th wettest water year recorded, Santa Barbara County got hit by the brunt of the storm. The county got as much as 3 inches of rain in some spots. Schools remained closed and roads near Lompoc and Santa Maria were at least partially shut down due to debris.

As the storm migrates south, flood watches will likely remain in effect for much of SoCal into Wednesday.



Evacuation maps

A list of maps that should display evacuation warnings and orders when they're issued.



What to expect

By the time this rainstorm wraps up on Wednesday, coastal and valley areas should've gotten between 2 to 4 inches inches of rain, while our foothills could see up to 8.

Flood watches have been issued across the region. (National Weather Service Oxnard)

Rainfall expectations for counties below Los Angeles. (Courtesy of National Weather Service San Diego / National Weather Service San Diego)

On Tuesday, rainfall rates exceed a quarter inch per hour, a general threshold of concern for debris flows.

That raises serious concerns about mudslides , particularly in areas that've seen them before and on hillsides that've recently burned.

Think Montecito or any number of spots along Pacific Coast Highway that are regularly inundated with debris during rains.

There's also elevated concern of mudflows up in the mountain areas that've received substantial snow.

“The real threat looks like the foothills at or below 6,000 feet where you have pure saturated ground, continued snowmelt running down the creeks, and then you have this period of heavy rain,” said Alex Tardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Those above 8,000 to 9,000 feet will likely see a couple of inches of heavy and wet snow by the end of Wednesday.

Concentrated areas of heavy rainfall combined with snowmelt over the higher terrain, and especially the foothills of the central and southern Sierra Nevada will foster locally significant runoff and flash flooding concerns going through the afternoon and evening hours. https://t.co/e4AGq1MWM0 — National Weather Service (@NWS) March 14, 2023

Flood Watch, valid 5 PM Tuesday - 2 PM Wednesday, threat level high (red). Where? Orange County, the Santa Ana Mountains, the Inland Empire, The San Bernardino County Mountains, the Riverside County Mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. Heavy rain leading to instances of flooding will be possible, especially late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Moderate to heavy rain on a heavy snowpack will lead to increasing melting and runoff in the mountains. Safety: Know your escape routes. Be ready to act immediately. When encountering flooding, Turn Around, Don’t Drown! Keep updated on latest weather forecasts at weather.gov/sgx. (Courtesy of National Weather Service San Diego / National Weather Service San Diego )

Expect high wind gusts starting Tuesday afternoon peaking late at night into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts are expected to reach 30 miles per hour in the coastal/valley areas and 65 miles per hour in the mountains/deserts, according to the weather service.



Understanding flood warnings

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:



Flood advisories are how the National Weather Serivce begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.

are how the National Weather Serivce begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action. Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.

are your indicators to get prepared to move. A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.

is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

Read more: Flash Flood Warnings? Watches? Here’s What You Need To Know



About the evacuation warnings in Ventura County

Warning in effect Monday (March 13) at 6 p.m. through Tuesday (March 14) at 10 p.m.



South Matilija Road, Matilija Springs Area — Camino Cielo

North Fork Springs Road

Creek Road/Old Creek Road

Camp Chaffee Road / Casitas Vista Road Area

Select residences in the 700 block of Grada/Trueno Avenue due to a damaged storm drain

Warning in effect Monday (March 13) at 6 p.m. through Thursday (March 16) at 10 a.m.



Piru Canyon Road from Northeast Piru to Lake Piru

Warning in effect Monday (March 13) at 6 p.m. through Wednesday (March 15) at 10 a.m.



Ventura Beach RV Resort

About atmospheric rivers

Expected to wrap up Wednesday, this atmospheric river is shorter lived than others we've seen recently.

Curious why we focus so heavily on these , storm systems when they pop up?

We make a big deal about them for a few reasons.



One is that, on average, they're responsible for roughly half of our precipitation each year. And just a handful of atmospheric rivers can be the difference between a wet year and another bleak, drought-ridden one.



The second reason is that because they can drop so much water, they're also some of our most destructive storms, causing billions of dollars of flood damage to states across the Western U.S.



Atmospheric rivers are responsible for bringing substantial precipitation to California. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers)

About this atmospheric river

This atmospheric river is ranked as a 2-3 on a 5-point intensity scale.

The Atmospheric River Scale • AR 1 (Weak): Primarily beneficial. For example, a Feb. 2, 2017 AR hit California, lasted 24 hours at the coast, and produced modest rainfall.

• AR 2 (Moderate): Mostly beneficial, but also somewhat hazardous. An atmospheric river on Nov. 19-20, 2016 hit Northern California, lasted 42 hours at the coast, and produced several inches of rain that helped replenish low reservoirs after a drought.

• AR 3 (Strong): Balance of beneficial and hazardous. An atmospheric river on Oct. 14-15, 2016 lasted 36 hours at the coast, produced 5-10 inches of rain that helped refill reservoirs after a drought, but also caused some rivers to rise to just below flood stage.

• AR 4 (Extreme): Mostly hazardous, but also beneficial. For example, an atmospheric river on Jan. 8-9, 2017 that persisted for 36 hours produced up to 14 inches of rain in the Sierra Nevada and caused at least a dozen rivers to reach flood stage.

• AR 5 (Exceptional): Primarily hazardous. For example, a Dec. 29 1996 to Jan. 2, 1997 atmospheric river lasted over 100 hours at the Central California coast. The associated heavy precipitation and runoff caused more than $1 billion in damages.

Driving in the rain

Roadway safety experts advised motorists to:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

Read more: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Additional storm resources