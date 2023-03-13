What You Should Know About Mudslide Risks With All This Rain. Yes, There's Reason To Worry

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Now here's something I haven't had a chance to write in some time: this next storm could cause mudslides across Southern California because we've had too much rain in recent months.

"Usually what you need is about 10 inches of rain over the course of the winter followed by an intense storm. And that's when you get into the range when you can have landslides anywhere," said Jason Kean, research hydrologist with the U.S. Geological Survey landslide hazards program.

Steeper, mountainous areas prone to debris flows, like Ojai, have seen 36 inches of rain so far this winter. And this next storm is expected to drop as much as six inches of precipitation over a short 18 hour period. Meaning, we'll likely meet the "intense storm" threshold of a quarter inch of rain in just an hour.

"That doesn't mean everything's going to go when you get that. But those are the conditions we worry about and those rates are definitely on the table for this week," Kean said.



Areas Of Concern

Much of Southern California could be under some sort of flood advisory by Tuesday, with mudslides possible across the entire region.

FLOOD WATCH in effect for most of southwest California tonight thru early Wed. This is a very wet storm, with a lot of water over already saturated grounds. Expect significant road and creek flooding. Moderate threat of river flooding and burn scar debris flows. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/LbvjQXUeNo — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 13, 2023

The L.A. Department of Public Works is warning of moderate flooding and sediment deposition in La Tuna Canyon, Sunland-Tujunga, Agua Dulce, and many other spots recently impacted by wildfires.

Our mountainous areas that've recently gotten a whole lot of snow are a concern as well.

“The real threat looks like the foothills at or below 6,000 feet where you have pure saturated ground, continued snowmelt running down the creeks, and then you have this period of heavy rain,” said Alex Tardy, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

It's difficult to predict exactly when or where debris flows will occur, though they're more likely to blast down steep hills, through recently burned areas and in places you've seen them before. Any number of spots along Pacific Coast Highway come to mind, as does Montecito in Santa Barbara County. The latter area saw 7,000 mudslides during the early January storm, according to Kean.



Why Debris Flows Happen

Burned areas aside — which I'll get to in the next section — much of whether debris flows are possible or likely, comes down to how saturated the soil is.

It’s like a sandcastle. If you add a little bit of water that holds it together. Add too much water and that thing’s just going to fall apart. — Jason Kean, USGS research hydrologist

On years like this one, prolonged, heavy rainfall has brought much of our soil close to saturation. When a big intense burst of rain comes along, it can actually build up pressure within the soil, pushing the grains apart and keeping them from sticking together.

“It’s like a sandcastle,” said Kean. "If you add a little bit of water that holds it together. Add too much water and that thing’s just going to fall apart. What we’re worried about for this storm is getting too much water.”

Enough water, and all the sudden you have an unstoppable wall of mud that can move boulders and obliterate trees.

Generally speaking, our steeper slopes are more susceptible.

A home is marked with an "X" by recovery crews on January 12, 2005 in La Conchita where 10 people were killed in a landslide two days earlier. (Ana Elisa Fuentes) A home that was destroyed by a mudslide in the 2018 Montecito mudslide. (Justin Sullivan)

There's a long history of debris flows across SoCal, like what occurred in La Conchita in 2005 and in Montecito in 2018.

The latter of which was the result of another major factor that can make mudflows more likely: wildfire.

Over the past decade or so when we've talked about debris flows, usually it's in areas that've recently been stripped clean by fire.



Why Debris Flows, Mudslides And Flooding Are More Likely After Fires

When a fire scorches a hillside a few things happen.

A waxy, water repellent layer can form on the surface of the soil, making it less able to absorb the water falling from the sky. And vegetation, that’d normally hold soil in place and protect it from fast falling raindrops, is missing, leaving the soil to be battered, break loose and flow fast down hill, collecting all sorts of dangerous debris on the way down.

“You don’t have that binding matter, and the organic matter in the soil has been fried. And you’ve got this water repellent layer. That combo makes the soil easier to erode,” Kean said.

A helicopter dumps water on the western edge of the Station Fire, deep inside the Angeles National Forest on the outskirts of L.A. on September 3, 2009. (Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images)

It seems these conditions are likely to become more common as the climate continues to change.

Our fire season is getting longer as our temperatures rise and our rainy season potentially shrinks in length. That means more hills denuded by flames and more soil left vulnerable to rain.

Intense, short bursts of precipitation — exactly what trigger debris flows — could also become more of the norm as climate change progresses. Bad news for flood risk across the state .

“The thing I think that we can expect more often is the big ones. The ones more like Montecito. Now those aren’t going to happen every year, but they may become more frequent,” said Kean.

The increased risk associated with post-fire debris flows doesn’t completely abate for at least five years, until vegetation has had some time to reestablish.



Do You Need To Prepare Your Home For Debris Flows?

If you’re curious about the risk for your area, the USGS has a dedicated map that might help. And if you live in L.A. County, the Department of Public Works forecasts debris and mudflow threats to different basins across the region when it rains.

To be safe, if you live in a hilly area that’s burned in the past two years, anticipate some sort of post-fire debris-flows when it rains.



Move your trash cans and car away from the curb and into your driveway if possible.

Pick up sandbags from your local fire department to help divert water away from your home.

Look out for debris-flow warnings from your county and your local National Weather Service office. They’re watching to see if certain rainfall thresholds are going to be hit, as intense rainfall is more likely to result in debris flows. They may issue evacuation orders if they look like they will be. Remember, sometimes strong cells of precipitation form over burn scars for short periods and surprise even the professionals .

And then there are the bigger, long term things you should do.

Buy flood insurance.

Get together emergency supplies, including food, first aid, extra water, flashlights, batteries, a radio, and equipment to help you stay safe if you’re stuck, wet, outside.

Keep your important documents and an itemized list of everything in your home, stored in a waterproof place.

Plan evacuation routes.

Check in with your neighbors and friends outside the area before the storm comes through. Make sure you have some sort of plan to check in with each other.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put together this extensive guide on how to prepare. The good news is that the supplies are similar to what you should have if you’ve properly prepared for earthquakes .