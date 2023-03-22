Could There Be A Hollywood Ending For Screenwriters?

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

A few days ago, I saw a tweet thread from Brittani Nichols, one of the writers for the show Abbott Elementary. Brittani tweeted about the percentages of Writers Guild of America members that were working at the minimum wage and how it impacts writers of color. While the number of screenwriters who are people of color have increased, their wages have not.



Writers Guild of America Members Could Strike

And as my colleague John Horn reported , the members are actually making less than they were in the past. In addition to fighting for higher pay, they want supplemental compensation for the reuse or resale of recorded material. The increased popularity of streaming has turned their world upside down.

If there isn’t a collective bargaining agreement reached between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers by May, the WGA members could go on a strike. If they go on a strike, film and TV production would gradually decrease.

John has more news into the studio cuts, the differences of broadcast and streaming companies in this fight and more of what the union is asking for.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



I probably sound like a broken record by now, but Southern California is experiencing another atmospheric river this week… and it’s going to bring dangerous conditions. It might be in your best interest to stay home for the next couple of days.

this week… and it’s going to bring dangerous conditions. It might be in your best interest to for the next couple of days. Did you know that those who live in low-income affordable housing aren’t shielded from rent hikes ? My colleague Ted Rohrlich reported on why most renters in tax-credit financed buildings have no safeguards when it comes to rent hikes.

? My colleague Ted Rohrlich reported on why most renters in have no safeguards when it comes to rent hikes. Downtown L.A.’s Grand Park will be renamed “Gloria Molina Grand Park.” This comes after Molina announced that she has terminal cancer.

This comes after Molina announced that she has terminal cancer. Michelin just added three L.A. County restaurants to its California guide. Check them out here. (LA Times)

to its California guide. Check them out here. A recent study found that the political dynamics of the U.S. have had a negative impact on schools and students in California. EdSource’s Diana Lambert dug into why it’s now more common than ever before to find political tension over race and gender issues inside school communities.

Wait... One More Thing

The Untold Story About L.A.'s Teenage Underground Party Crews

Janice Llamarco with her crew in the mid-2000s. (Courtesy Janice Llamarco)

Once again, it’s my favorite day of the week, the day that we go back in time in L.A. history to learn something new.

Today, we’re going back to the 2000s, a time that many of us are probably familiar with. I was a teen back in those days and I loved wearing the Abercrombie and Fitch polos, singing my heart out to the Cheetah Girls CD and attending parties with friends.

Oh yes. Who can forget the 2000-era parties?

Award-winning journalist (and former all-girl party crew member) Janice Llamoca surely can’t. That’s why she’s leading us on a trip to her past. This week, we’re going on a journey back to the first years of the new millennium: the days of party crews in L.A.

These parties were spaces for Latinx teens who wanted to get away from the problems and pressures that surrounded them in a harsh world. They had to face the negative stereotypes that adults and the media had about their lifestyle as well.

And it wasn’t always safe.

In 2006, a 14-year-old girl Emmery Muñoz from Boyle Heights went missing. She never returned home. She was murdered. Her case remains unsolved .

In the latest episode of the How to LA podcast, my colleague Brian De Los Santos and Janice talk about the Y2K era, sneaking out of the house to party and where Emmery’s case stands today.

Listen to their chat here .