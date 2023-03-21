An 'Unseasonably Strong Storm System' Kicks Off SoCal's Spring With Heavy Rain, Snow And Winds

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

It's been a while since we had much extended fun in any California sun. And now the coming days will bring more gloom — and potentially dangerous conditions on our roads and in our mountains.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

Heavy showers starting early Tuesday will last until the evening. There's a chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday morning (and no, this is not normal).

The heaviest rain Tuesday will be in our mountains, where some areas will experience between 5 to 7 inches of rain.

Along the coast, it will be very windy with gusts reaching up to 55 mph. One bit of good news: Those winds are expected to die down by Wednesday.

Mountain town elevations Big Bear : 6,700 feet Idyllwild: 5,400 feet Lake Arrowhead: 5,200 feet Crestline : 4,600 feet



As expected, higher elevations will see the bulk of the snow.

"We are expecting the highest snowfall to be above 5,000 feet in the mountains, where we could see 1 to 2 feet of snow," said Samantha Connolly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "And then above 6,000 feet we are expecting 2 to 4 feet of snow."

By Tuesday night, snow levels will drop to 4,000 feet and could dust major mountain passes. The snow will continue to fall Wednesday and taper off at night.

The mountains remain an area of concern, with forecasters warning of "dangerous to impossible driving conditions."

Moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms will develop Tuesday in advance of an unseasonably strong storm system. Urban & small stream flooding, heavy mountain snow and damaging wind expected. Isolated thunderstorms are possible as well, especially late Tue & Tue night. pic.twitter.com/QJ7iW5fKKw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 21, 2023

Good afternoon, #SoCal! Here are the updated graphics for the upcoming storm.



Rain and snow amounts have increased since yesterday, most notably across the mtns and coastal slopes.



We're expecting the heaviest and most widespread precip Tue morning through evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FT0rOfpEyM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 20, 2023

Come Thursday, the storm is expected to clear out.

Here are warnings, closures, and advisories currently in place across Southern California as the storm continues:

Evacuation warnings:



An evacuation warning is in effect as of 8 p.m. March 20, for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa in San Bernardino County. These are areas that are susceptible to mud and debris flow after the recent El Dorado and Apple fires in 2020.

Road closures:



State route 189 in Lake Arrowhead is currently closed due to possible erosion issues and wall complications according to Caltrans officials. The stretch of road closed is from North Bay Road to State Route 173. Caltrans officials are evaluating the damage and are advising drivers to take State Route 18 to State Route 173 to get to Lake Arrowhead Village.

Wind advisories



Counties of Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara are under a wind advisory Tuesday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. A high wind warning is out for Antelope Valley where gusts are expected to reach up to 65 mph.

Orange County coastal and inland areas as well as the Santa Ana foothills are under a high wind warning from Tuesday 6 a.m. to midnight, March 22. Isolated gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph.

San Bernardino and Riverside county valleys and the Inland Empire are under a wind advisory from Tuesday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Expect wind gusts to reach 45 mph.

Driving in the rain

Roadway safety experts advised motorists to:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

Read more: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Tips to keep your heating bills down

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use heat smartly to save money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open and close those vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.



Adjust your wall heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn on your ceiling fan (really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

