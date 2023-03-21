Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

LA's Grand Park To Be Renamed In Honor Of Gloria Molina

By  Leslie Berestein Rojas
Published Mar 21, 2023 1:17 PM
The 2012 National Dance Day celebration at Grand Park.
(Valerie Macon
/
Getty Images North America)
We need to hear from you.
Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

Following former L.A. County Supervisor Gloria Molina's announcement last week that she's battling terminal cancer, the Board of Supervisors has voted to rename downtown L.A.'s Grand Park "Gloria Molina Grand Park."

The backstory: County Supervisor Hilda Solis introduced the motion, noting that Molina was instrumental in the creation of Grand Park. "She fought so hard to redevelop a once concrete jungle outside the Hall of Administration into an open green space, which has been a beacon of hope for many artists and families since its opening a decade ago," Solis said in a statement.

Go deeper:

Most Read
Best of LAist