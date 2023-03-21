LA's Grand Park To Be Renamed In Honor Of Gloria Molina
Topline:
Following former L.A. County Supervisor Gloria Molina's announcement last week that she's battling terminal cancer, the Board of Supervisors has voted to rename downtown L.A.'s Grand Park "Gloria Molina Grand Park."
The backstory: County Supervisor Hilda Solis introduced the motion, noting that Molina was instrumental in the creation of Grand Park. "She fought so hard to redevelop a once concrete jungle outside the Hall of Administration into an open green space, which has been a beacon of hope for many artists and families since its opening a decade ago," Solis said in a statement.
