Baby, It’s Snowing (In LA) Outside?

The storm we’ve been warning you about is here. Angelenos have already experienced some wild weather shifts as sudden bursts of hail — and the occasional rainbow — fell over different parts of the county on Thursday. Please take care out there as it’s supposed to be windy, rainy and even snowy this weekend.



Baby, It's Snowing Outside

The National Weather Service said it’s going to be cold and dangerous in Southern California with temperatures falling 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Snow could fall at really low elevations — places like Palmdale and Lancaster could get a dusting. And according to my colleague Caitlin Hernández's latest reporting, snow could even fall in places like Granada Hills during a storm like this.

Caitlin wrote about L.A.’s rare history with snow. There’s definitely been some slurries in recent years, but the last time snow fell significantly in the area was way back in 1949. In a video about that snow storm, the narrator called it “strange, cold white stuff” that fell for four days straight! Our palm trees, our tropical plants…everything that everyone associates with California was covered with snow. I cannot even imagine.

I’ll never forget the first time I saw snow after moving from L.A. to Indianapolis as a kid.I’ve never seen snow anywhere near this city. It looks like I might soon — at least a little.

Are you wondering what areas are more likely to get snow and where you can find out your area’s elevation? Read Caitlin’s story here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



Given the forecast, you want to make sure you’ve got heat in your home. If you are shivering inside, my colleague David Wagner has a guide for renters on what folks are legally entitled to when it comes to heating. Read his article for answers to some of your questions.

to when it comes to heating. Read his article for answers to some of your questions. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is now investigating the Riverside County Sheriff's Department due to allegations of civil rights violations. This comes after advocacy groups complained about deaths in the jails and the unfair treatment of people of color.

This comes after advocacy groups complained about deaths in the jails and the unfair treatment of people of color. Sonya Christian was named the new chancellor for the California Community Colleges . My colleague Jackie Orchard wrote about why it matters and how she hopes to lead the campus system.

. My colleague Jackie Orchard wrote about why it matters and how she hopes to lead the campus system. Producer and Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. This week, New Mexico prosecutors decreased his charges, along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s, to a maximum sentence of 18 months instead of a minimum of five years.

that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. This week, New Mexico prosecutors decreased his charges, along with Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s, to a maximum sentence of 18 months instead of a minimum of five years. Harvey Weinstein , the tarnished former movie producer, was sentenced to 16 more years on Thursday by an L.A. judge. He will start this second sentence in L.A. after his sentence in New York, most likely spending the rest of his life in prison.

, the tarnished former movie producer, was sentenced to 16 more years on Thursday by an L.A. judge. He will start this second sentence in L.A. after his sentence in New York, most likely spending the rest of his life in prison. Even though modern K-pop has been around since the 1990s, K-pop has exploded on a whole other level in recent years. Now, some of my colleagues at LAist Studios are diving into the world of K-pop through a unique L.A. lens. And while you’re at it, listen to these 7 iconic K-pop songs that will for sure have you reminiscing and jamming in your living room.

has been around since the 1990s, K-pop has exploded on a whole other level in recent years. Now, some of my colleagues at LAist Studios are diving into the world of K-pop through a unique L.A. lens. And while you’re at it, listen to these 7 iconic K-pop songs that will for sure have you reminiscing and jamming in your living room. It might be a chilly weekend, but don’t let the weather stop your fun (if you can get to it safely!) This weekend, you can laugh your socks off at the USC Comedy Festival , explore a pop-up art exhibit called Sonya: A Sunflower Network Project at The Pavilion at Century Park, which features the work of 18 Ukrainian artists, or you can shop at the Prosperity Market at the California African American Museum.

Wait... One More Thing

Here's Our Favorite Takeout Places In LA For Your Night In

The fried chicken and the fried fish dinner with an assortment of sides (collard greens, corn and okra salad, candied sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese and cornbread muffins) from Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen at Manchester and La Brea. (Elina Shatkin / LAist)

We are preparing for a cold and rainy weekend, my friends. All I really want to do is sip some quality wine, watch a good classic Denzel movie and eat some good takeout. Who is with me on that? My colleague Brian De Los Santos called out for some good takeout places in the city, and received some pretty good responses.

My colleague Jessica Ogilvie also wrote about some of L.A.’s best comfort food that you should try on a chilly night in. I’m a big fan of Korean fried chicken so I might try the bb.q chicken . Ox tails, smothered pork chops and cornbread sounds delicious too, so I might hit up Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen . Anyway, we have a lot of different choices to choose from. Check out Brian’s latest How To LA podcast episode for more recommendations from people who know the L.A. food scene very well (and maybe help this local comedian out in the process).