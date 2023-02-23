A 'Very Unusual' Winter Storm Moves Into SoCal — With Intensity Increasing Into Weekend

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Southern Californians are bracing for days of chilly weather, high winds, heavy rains and even the possibility of snow in unusual places.

Our mountains are under a rare blizzard advisory as forecasters warn the rate of snowfall makes conditions ripe for another rarity in the region: avalanche.

Eric Bolt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, cautions it's not a winter wonderland scenario.

"Because we're thinking that this snow coming down is going to be so intense in combination with very strong winds — we're talking winds of 60 to 75 mph — this is going to be extremely dangerous for anybody traveling or spending any time in the higher elevations of our local mountains," Bolt explained on LAist 89.3's AirTalk.

"It's a really dangerous situation that ... could lead to avalanche activity, something that's not very common here," he said, adding that even after the storm passes the remaining snowpack will be dangerous.

A flash flood watch will be in effect from Friday at 4 a.m. to Saturday afternoon from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles.

Latest radar image as of 412 AM:



Scattered light showers moving across the area.



Expect scattered showers to continue thru the afternoon.



With snow levels 1500-2000 feet, snow will likely across the mountain and interior foothills this morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/pfwKEkt7vm — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 23, 2023

What to know in a flood watch/warning

Here's an excerpt from our guide to understanding flood warnings:



Flood advisories are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action.

are how the NWS begins to raise the alarm. The goal is to give people enough time to take action. Flood watches are your indicators to get prepared to move.

are your indicators to get prepared to move. A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately.

is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. When one is issued for your area, you need to get to higher ground immediately. A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is coming or in progress. Flash floods are sudden and violent floods that can start within minutes.

What about today?

Today (Thursday, Feb. 23), wind gusts in the mountains are expected to reach up to 75 to 80 miles per hour. A high surf advisory is in place from 10 a.m. until Friday at 8 a.m.



The warnings are serious

Among the cautions from meteorologists:



The strongest winds — 55 mph to 75 mph in the mountains and foothills and 35 mph to 55 mph on the coast and valleys — were expected overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Whiteout and blizzard conditions are possible in the mountains, potentially limiting visibility. There's also an increased risk of avalanche.

Beachgoers should beware of oversized waves and strong rip tides.

In addition, sailors have been told to stay in port or risk capsizing.

We are still on track for our DANGEROUS winter storm. Expect blizzard conditions in the mountains with FEET of snowfall. A few inches of rain are expected in lower elevations. Be weather ready! #CAwx #LArain #LAsnow #blizzard pic.twitter.com/HbUn08J2qQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 23, 2023

Dangerous marine conditions are still expected with gusty winds, large steep seas, and high surf. It is advised to stay out of the water during this time. #CAwx #marine pic.twitter.com/B5cPoF8aLu — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 23, 2023

Tips from fire officials

The L.A. Fire Department shared tips with us on everything from good weather alert apps to download to what you can do to get your house ready — and where you can pick up sandbags.

What's next

The storm should peak between Friday and Saturday, before wrapping up by Sunday. But Mother Nature isn't done yet — there’s another storm anticipated mid-next week.



Expect road delays and poor driving conditions

*Traffic Alert*

Snow, rain, high winds & low temps predicted Tuesday night through Saturday. May impact I-5 Grapevine/Tejon Pass, SR-14, SR-138, SR-58 & SR-33. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance crews will be on-duty 24/7 for duration of storm. Updates at https://t.co/O37QesJHpw. pic.twitter.com/ctLFRWseF9 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 21, 2023

A note to drivers on our roads

Check your tire treads and pressure before hitting rain-slicked roads.

Know that middays can be the most dangerous.

Plan ahead, check road conditions, and give yourself plenty of time.

Turn on your headlights.

Slow down!

If you do end up skidding, don't panic.

Don't drive through standing water.

Pay attention, duh.

Where to find winter shelters in L.A.

[View the document here if it doesn't load above for you: L.A. County winter shelters]



Tips on staying warm

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use Heat Smartly To Save Money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open And Close Those Vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.

Adjust Your Wall Heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn On Your Ceiling Fan (Really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

Staying safe when winds are high

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Staying safe in the rain

How we're covering this

Jacob Margolis, who covers science, is reporting on weather conditions, including wind chill. Gillian Morán Pérez has been talking to the NWS. Additional LAist staff including Mike Roe are contributing.