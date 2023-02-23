Alec Baldwin Set for Friday Court Appearance in 'Rust' Fatal Shooting
Topline:
The actor and producer is expected to appear virtually in court for the first time since he was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
What will happen: In the arraignment, the actor will face New Mexico prosecutors as they begin to detail their charges against him, arguing before a judge why the case should proceed.
What happened this week: The New Mexico prosecutors downgraded the charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, which significantly reduced a possible sentence if they were to be convicted. The change means the maximum sentence is now 18 months, rather than a minimum of five years.
What the prosecution is alleging: In charging Baldwin in January, prosecutors said Baldwin “failed to appear for mandatory firearms training” before filming and then received limited on-set training because he was on his mobile phone. Prosecutors also said there were “many instances of extremely reckless acts or reckless failures to act by Baldwin in a 10-day period” before he killed Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed, the prosecutors said, failed to keep live ammunition off the set, did not inspect the gun that killed Hutchins, and was not present when it was used.
-
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian. We take a look at Oberon's complicated path in Hollywood.
-
His latest solo exhibition is titled “Flutterluster,” showing at Los Angeles gallery Matter Studio. It features large works that incorporate what Huss describes as a “fluttering line” that he’s been playing with ever since he was a child — going on 50 years.
-
It's set to open by mid-to-late February.
-
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
-
Comic-Con Is Live And In-Person Again And Yes, That Means Cosplayers Are Back. Why They're So ExcitedCosplayers will be holding court once again and taking photos with onlookers at the con.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s OscarLittlefeather recalls an “incensed” John Wayne having to be restrained from assaulting her and being threatened with arrest if she read the long speech Brando sent with her.