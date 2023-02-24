Support for LAist comes from
It's Cold. We Recommend Some Of LA's Best Comfort Food To Get You Through

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Feb 24, 2023 6:00 AM
17 corn tortillas are rolled into narrow cylinders with meat visible inside, and aligned on a metal pan. Two spatulas can be seen in the background. Aluminum foil is placed under the pan.
A row of tacos dorados, corn tortillas filled with cheese, beans, pork meat and chili sauce, on display at a street stand in Mexico City.
(Ronaldo Schemidt
/
AFP via Getty Images)
The weather outside is truly frightful. If you haven’t seen any rain or hail yet, hold tight — the storm is expected to get worse into Saturday.

To keep you warm and cozy as you hunker down, you may be craving some comfort food. Everyone’s definition of what makes a food comfortable is different, so we tapped our beloved audience and newsroom colleagues to round up the best recommendations from around the city.

And remember, if you order delivery, tip your driver extra!

bb.q Chicken

Reader @angelaishere recommends bb.q Chicken, a franchise with locations throughout L.A. County. The restaurant offers up classic Korean fried chicken with a variety of sauces and flavors. Check out their ddeok-bokki as well, which can be made spicy or less spicy.

  • Locations in Alhambra, Arcadia, Buena Park, Gardena, La Cańada Flintridge, L.A., Northridge, Pasadena, Torrance and Rancho Cucamonga

[May we also recommend: While you're enjoying those tweets, you can listen to a virtual mixtape of 7 iconic K-pop songs and check out our new podcast K-Pop Dreaming.]

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Swing by (or call in to) this Inglewood staple for the ox tails, smothered pork chops and corn bread. And save room for dessert — the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie are not to be missed!

  • Locations on Manchester Boulevard and Century Boulevard

Ham Ji Park

This beloved K-town eatery's gamjatang and pan broiled octopus, squid or tripe will warm you up quick. They're also known for their pork spare ribs. The restaurant does not offer delivery so you'll have to brave the weather, but it's worth it.

  • Location: 3407 W 6th St., L.A.
  • Phone: 213-365-8773

Suehiro

John Rabe, LAist's Production & Promotions Director, recommends the nabeyaki udon from this cafe with locations in Little Tokyo and Chinatown. Some of their other popular items are the menchi katsu, the sauteed squid and the mixed tempura.

Tenampal

Reader @Melty_stars suggests the tacos dorados at Tenampal, a new brunch spot in Boyle Heights. The restaurant has a rotating menu, but it's hard to go wrong with their carne con papas, chilaquiles or any seasonal items, like the beef and winter vegetable hash shown above.

  • Location: 1859 1st St., Boyle Heights
  • Phone: 323-526-8172

Langer's

Don't sleep on the #19 from Langer's Deli — the hot pastrami with swiss cheese. Or, you could go with a matzo ball soup, some latkes, or something else altogether from their legendary menu. The choice is yours!

  • Location: 704 S. Alvarado, L.A.
  • Phone: 213-483-8050

Cassia

This Santa Monica spot has cozy eats all over its menu. Try the pork meatballs (above), the Laksa, the black truffle cheese fondue, the kaya toast... you get the idea. Takeout and delivery are available as well as dine-in, if you feel like braving the storm.

  • Location: 1314 7th St., Santa Monica
  • Phone: 310-393-6699
