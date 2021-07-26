Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

When States Lifted Eviction Moratoriums, COVID Case Rates And Deaths Rose, UCLA Researchers Report

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jul 26, 2021 4:48 PM
A person holds a handwritten sign on a poster board that reads: # Eviction Free L.A.
California's eviction moratorium may have saved over thousands of lives, according to a UCLA study.
(Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

When eviction moratoriums first went into place across the nation, the goal was to keep people out of situations where they'd be at greater risk for COVID-19. Now a study has found that states that lifted those moratoriums last summer saw a rise in the rate of COVID cases and deaths.

UCLA researchers estimate that states that ended those moratoriums added 430,000 more cases and 10,000 more deaths compared to those — like California — that kept moratoriums in place.

Co-author Kathryn Leifheit said those who were evicted often had to live in shelters or move in with others which increased the likelihood of community transmission.

Those in danger of eviction were disproportionately Black and Latino households and households headed by women. In addition, researchers found people trying to stay housed often took on additional work — and that exposure increased their risk.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"California might have prevented as many as 187,000 cases of COVID and 6,500 deaths from COVID just by maintaining its eviction moratorium," said Leifheit.

She recommends that states extend their moratoriums and provide rent relief to prevent the pandemic from getting worse. California's moratorium is currently set to expire September 30th.

The research was published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Epidemiology. The authors note that their study had a number of limitations, including the reality that even when moratoriums are in place people may still have been evicted.

Researchers looked at COVID data in 43 states and the District of Columbia where eviction moratoriums were enacted between March 13 and April 30 of last year. Of those, 27 had lifted the moratorium by Sept. 30, 2020, the period studied.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories