Unhoused Angelenos Struggling To Access Financial Stimulus Payments

The IRS sent out a third wave of stimulus checks last week, and many Californians received a one time $600 stimulus from the Golden State Stimulus Bill, starting last week.

But for unhoused people, many of whom do not have a bank account or internet access, accessing those funds has proven difficult.

Kenneth Mejia, an accountant and candidate for City Controller, has joined activists at encampments across the city to assist those without housing to register for the payments. In some cases, that means filing their taxes first.

“You have to file a tax return,” he said. “Not a lot of people know how to file that, or where to even get it, or [have access to] a printer. Libraries are closed, so they can't even go there to pick one up.”

The payments, Mejia adds, have the potential to change things for Angelenos without shelter.

“They’re hopeful,” he said. “$1,200, $600, or $3,200 could really do a great deal for them.”

Among the non-profits providing support is Ktown For All, which works to support individuals experiencing homelessness. The organization has been teaching activists how to help register the unhoused for eligible funds.

