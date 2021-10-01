Transitional Housing Tiny Home Village To Open In Riverside This Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

There are more tiny houses in the works for SoCal to help alleviate homelessness.

The local Habitat for Humanity is building 10 tiny-cottages in the City of Riverside as new transitional housing for unhoused residents.

The project, known as Mulberry Village, is situated around green space and the cottages were designed to compliment existing downtown homes. City officials said they anticipated about 50 volunteers to help on Friday and Saturday with the assembly of the homes on top of foundations already in place.

City Councilmember Erin Edwards, who represents the downtown area where the homes are located, called the project "truly game-changing."

"Through these homes, the City of Riverside will impact the lives of homeless individuals in a way that has a profound impact on the economic and health outcomes for these residents," Edwards said.

A site plan for Mulberry Village (Courtesy City of Riverside)

Run by the Riverside Housing Authority, residents must be chronically homeless individuals and families earning below the local poverty line.

Once living in the village, people will receive case management and supportive services to help move residents into permanent housing.