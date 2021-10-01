Support for LAist comes from
Housing and Homelessness

Transitional Housing Tiny Home Village To Open In Riverside This Weekend

By  Julia Paskin
Published Oct 1, 2021 3:38 PM
Sketches of three cottage prototypes: traditional, gable and sideyard porch
A presentation on the Mulberry Village Project included these prototypes.
(Courtesy City of Riverside)
There are more tiny houses in the works for SoCal to help alleviate homelessness.

The local Habitat for Humanity is building 10 tiny-cottages in the City of Riverside as new transitional housing for unhoused residents.

The project, known as Mulberry Village, is situated around green space and the cottages were designed to compliment existing downtown homes. City officials said they anticipated about 50 volunteers to help on Friday and Saturday with the assembly of the homes on top of foundations already in place.

City Councilmember Erin Edwards, who represents the downtown area where the homes are located, called the project "truly game-changing."

"Through these homes, the City of Riverside will impact the lives of homeless individuals in a way that has a profound impact on the economic and health outcomes for these residents," Edwards said.

A schematic shows the plans for the cottages
A site plan for Mulberry Village
(Courtesy City of Riverside)

Run by the Riverside Housing Authority, residents must be chronically homeless individuals and families earning below the local poverty line.

Once living in the village, people will receive case management and supportive services to help move residents into permanent housing.

