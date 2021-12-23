Support for LAist comes from
Health

LA Nonprofit CORE Will Offer More Free COVID Testing Locations

By  Camila Thur de Koos
Published Dec 23, 2021 2:31 PM
A black car followed by two white cars are in a line for Covid testing at Dodger Stadium. Testing site workers with bright green vests stand by and speak with drivers through the car windows.
Cars line up to check in at the entrance to Dodger stadium's mega-site testing facility in 2020.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
A nonprofit crisis response organization is ramping up its number of COVID-19 testing sites in L.A. in response to the recent surge of cases.

Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, will add two testing locations every week until they feel the demand is met. New sites at Lincoln Park and in South L.A. will open this coming week.

Ann Lee, CORE’s CEO, said the demand has recently quadrupled at its current sites.

"We want to make sure that everybody has accessibility, easy access to these tests, and don't have to wait three hours in line,” she said. “Our lines are generally about 30 minutes, max, if not faster."

CORE’s free testing sites do not require ID or insurance and have both walk-ins and appointments available at their sites countywide. Lee recommends that anyone planning to attend Christmas dinner get a PCR test by Dec. 24.

Here’s how to get tested in L.A. County.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

