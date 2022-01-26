LA County Wants To Hear Directly From Youth About Their Mental Health Concerns

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors wants to hear from young people about their biggest mental health stressors.

The supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday that calls for the convening of a special youth mental health panel.

The measure points to a recent advisory issued by the U.S. Surgeon General that warns of a mental health crisis among kids. The report from America’s top doctor says depressive and anxiety symptoms among youth doubled during the pandemic.

“It’s very clear that the pandemic has had devastating impacts on the mental health of young people,” said Alain Datcher, executive director of the L.A. County Youth Commission , which will lead the discussion. “I’m hoping that we can say, ‘Here are the most pressing concerns to young people’s mental health that the county can make a move on today,’” he said.

The youth panel comes at a time when the state Department of Education is looking at how to quickly get an additional 10,000 mental health professionals on school campuses.

County Youth Commissioner La'Toya Cooper said addressing mental health issues is “personal” for her and has been a top driver for the commission since its inception.

“We’ve personally lived this experience. We’ve personally have had bad therapists and bad psychiatrists,” Cooper said. “It’s a lot going on that we don’t know, so we need to get out here and figure out what’s the real issue and how we can fix it.”

Organizers plan to hold the virtual panel discussion on Feb. 10.

Datcher and his team will then have about a month to report back to the supervisors with the group’s recommendations.