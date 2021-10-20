Kids COVID Vaccines Will Roll Out Quickly Once They're Authorized

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The White House said on Wednesday that it is ready to quickly roll out COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 if a Pfizer vaccine for that age group is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The administration has bought enough supplies for the 28 million children in that age group, and will provide it in smaller packages with essential supplies like smaller needles to make it easier to get to physicians, pediatricians and community health centers, the White House said in a press release.

The vaccine will be available at more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices as well as pharmacies and children’s hospitals, and will work with states to make vaccination sites available at schools, the White House said.