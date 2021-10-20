Support for LAist comes from
Kids COVID Vaccines Will Roll Out Quickly Once They're Authorized

By Nell Clark | NPR
Published Oct 20, 2021 10:10 AM
ECUADOR-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
A health worker prepares to inoculate a child against COVID-19 with a dose of a vaccine developed by China's Sinovac firm, at a school in Quito on October 18, 2021, as the country began inoculating children aged 5 to over 11.
(Rodrigo Buendia
/
AFP via Getty Images)
The White House said on Wednesday that it is ready to quickly roll out COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 if a Pfizer vaccine for that age group is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The administration has bought enough supplies for the 28 million children in that age group, and will provide it in smaller packages with essential supplies like smaller needles to make it easier to get to physicians, pediatricians and community health centers, the White House said in a press release.

The vaccine will be available at more than 25,000 pediatricians’ offices as well as pharmacies and children’s hospitals, and will work with states to make vaccination sites available at schools, the White House said.

