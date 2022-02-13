Despite Declining COVID-19 Cases, Face Masks Are Required At The Super Bowl
New cases of the coronavirus in L.A. County are falling and continue to do so. Yesterday, health officials reported 2,211 new positive tests.
If that number stays below 2,500 today through Wednesday, county officials will lift rules that call for face masks on school playgrounds and large outdoor events. Indoor face mask rules will stay in place.
Meanwhile, face masks will be required inside SoFi Stadium for today’s Super Bowl.
“Because [there are] conditions that can make it easy to spread COVID-19, we’re asking fans to follow some common sense recommendations that can reduce the chance that they expose themselves or others,” said L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer.
Fans will also have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, and ticket holders will receive a free KN-95 mask at the game. County health and stadium officials are likely trying to avoid a repeat of the Rams-49ers game when L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Gov. Gavin Newsom and others were spotted maskless.
SoFi officials are also taking other infection prevention steps, including UV lighting to disinfect the field.