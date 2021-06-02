Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Health

COVID-19 Herd Immunity In LA Not Likely Until August

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jun 2, 2021 4:40 PM
Stock- Coronavirus Health Hospitals
(Chava Sanchez/LAist)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Last month, health officials predicted that Los Angeles County could reach herd immunity against COVID-19 by mid- or late July.

Now, given the current rate of vaccinations, many are changing that prediction to late August.

Just over half of Angelenos are fully vaccinated against the virus. The goal is to get that rate to at least 80%.

The county is currently dispensing about 100,000 shots each week. Public health director Barbara Ferrer says officials have more than a million doses to go before reaching their target.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Obviously, we would like for this to happen sooner,” she said. “We're hoping that with easier access and more opportunities to get questions answered about vaccine safety, we can increase the number of doses we're administering each week."

Currently, younger Black and Latino residents have the lowest vaccination rates countywide, particularly among preteens and teenagers.

Related Stories