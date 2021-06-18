Support for LAist comes from
Health

California Rolls Out Virtual Vaccine Cards

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Jun 18, 2021 2:47 PM
An image of the COVID-19 dose.
A dose of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at UCI Health Center in Orange.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
State officials announced a new voluntary tool on Friday morning that allows people to access an electronic copy of their CDC COVID-19 vaccination card.

Californians can fill out a short form at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov which will then send them a link and QR code with their immunization record.

The system was set up in part to quell concerns about counterfeit CDC cards.

“For us, we are digitally signing that QR code, which can then be proved to be authentic as a record that exists in the California immunization registry,” said Rick Klau, California Chief Technology Innovation Officer.

People are still encouraged to keep their paper vaccine card safe, along with signing up for the electronic version.

The digital vaccine record can also be used to verify vaccination status at businesses, venues and airports.

Our health report Jackie Fortiér has some tips:

