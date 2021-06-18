California Rolls Out Virtual Vaccine Cards

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

State officials announced a new voluntary tool on Friday morning that allows people to access an electronic copy of their CDC COVID-19 vaccination card.

Californians can fill out a short form at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov which will then send them a link and QR code with their immunization record.

The system was set up in part to quell concerns about counterfeit CDC cards.

“For us, we are digitally signing that QR code, which can then be proved to be authentic as a record that exists in the California immunization registry,” said Rick Klau, California Chief Technology Innovation Officer.

People are still encouraged to keep their paper vaccine card safe, along with signing up for the electronic version.

The digital vaccine record can also be used to verify vaccination status at businesses, venues and airports.

Our health report Jackie Fortiér has some tips:

Tips: Don't let your computer auto fill, it didn't work for me the first time.

This is a website, not an app.

Take a pic of your QR code, the link disappears after 24 hours.

State health says when QR code is scanned (by a business for example) it's prevented from being stored. — Jackie Fortiér (@JackieFortier) June 18, 2021