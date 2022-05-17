Baby Formula Shortage Prompts Warnings From California Health Department

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Parents struggling to find baby formula in stores are warned to avoid watering it down to make it last longer or using homemade formula. Babies have specific dietary needs that substitutes such as powdered cow milk can’t meet, and it’s not safe.

Instead, California health officials recommend that parents call stores for updates on the availability of formula shipments or ask a health provider which alternative formulas are safe for their child.

NPR reports that, nationwide, half of the total infant formula purchased in America is done so by low-income benefit recipients of the WIC program for women, infants and children.

The California Dept. of Public Health says WIC can also support eligible partially-breastfeeding parents and caregivers to increase their breast milk supply by using breast pumps. WIC recipients are urged not to wait until the end of the benefit cycle to buy formula and instead spread out purchases, which involves multiple trips to stores.

The baby formula shortage began in February when Abbott Nutrition shut down one of its factories after several babies became ill after drinking formula and two died from bacterial infections.

As NPR reports :

The Justice Department filed a complaint against Abbott, alleging the factory failed to comply with quality and safety regulations. Now Abbott and the government have agreed to a proposed settlement to resolve the complaint. It requires a third-party expert at the Michigan facility to help restart production and increase the formula supply safely.

In the meantime, you may soon see foreign formula brands on the shelves – the FDA eased some restrictions on which companies can sell baby formula in the U.S.