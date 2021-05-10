Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate
BREAKING —  FDA Authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Ages 12-15

Share This
Health

Are You Still Deciding Whether You’ll Get A COVID-19 Vaccine? We Want To Hear From You

By  Carla Javier
Published May 10, 2021 6:00 AM
More than a dozen vials of COVID-19 vaccines are in the frame. One of them is on its side. The label reads "COVID-19 VACCINE" (the rest is obscured). They have purple lids, with some frost on them.
COVID-19 vaccine is stored at -80 degrees celsius in the pharmacy at Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago.
(Scott Olson
/
Getty Images North America)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Let’s talk about the COVID-19 vaccines.

When the free shots were first made available in Southern California, demand was high. Lines were long. To get an appointment, you had to be eligible because of your age or occupation — and have enough time to navigate a complicated booking process. And there weren’t enough doses for everyone who wanted one (or two).

But even though all Californians 16+ are now eligible for the shots — and soon, 12-15 year olds might be too — demand has dropped. There are more shots available now, but fewer people are getting them.

I want to understand why — and I need your help.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

For those of you who haven't gotten vaccinated yet, how do you feel about the COVID-19 vaccines? Are you going to get one? Which factors are you considering as you ponder this decision?

Below is a form where you can share your thoughts.

I will read everything that's submitted to help inform my understanding, and our future reporting. If I have questions, I may call you or send you an email to learn more. Nothing will be published publicly without your permission. Promise.

Related Stories