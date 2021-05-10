Are You Still Deciding Whether You’ll Get A COVID-19 Vaccine? We Want To Hear From You

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Let’s talk about the COVID-19 vaccines.

When the free shots were first made available in Southern California, demand was high . Lines were long. To get an appointment, you had to be eligible because of your age or occupation — and have enough time to navigate a complicated booking process. And there weren’t enough doses for everyone who wanted one (or two ).

But even though all Californians 16+ are now eligible for the shots — and soon, 12-15 year olds might be too — demand has dropped. There are more shots available now, but fewer people are getting them.

I want to understand why — and I need your help.

For those of you who haven't gotten vaccinated yet, how do you feel about the COVID-19 vaccines? Are you going to get one? Which factors are you considering as you ponder this decision?

Below is a form where you can share your thoughts.

I will read everything that's submitted to help inform my understanding, and our future reporting. If I have questions, I may call you or send you an email to learn more. Nothing will be published publicly without your permission. Promise.