News

Suspect In Custody After 'Gunshot Activity' at Azusa Pacific University

By  Olivia Richard
Published Jun 6, 2021 2:02 PM
A person was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after gun shot activity was reported near the main Azusa Pacific University campus.

The "police emergency" was reported around noon.

At the university officials urged the public to be vigilant asking students and community members nearby to "Please shelter in place, stay indoors, and away from windows."

Azusa Police later announced they had taken one person into custody. It's unknown if anyone was wounded or what the motive may have been.

