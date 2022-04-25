Support for LAist comes from
Education

We Want To Answer Your Questions About Finding Child Care And Preschool In Southern California

By  Mariana Dale  and Stefanie Ritoper
Published Apr 25, 2022 12:47 PM
In this image, a teacher reads a group of children an alphabet book in her home which is also a licensed child care.
One of L.A. County's more than 5,000 licensed home-based child care providers. You might also see this called family child care.
(Jackie Jackson
/
LAist)
Finding child care in Southern California can be time-consuming, frustrating and confusing.

As one mom told us: "I wish it didn't take being on a waiting list from the moment you meet your mate before you even have kids to get them into a daycare facility you can't really afford."

Parents say the cost ranges from “very pricey” to "more than my husband's grad school program,” and “cripplingly expensive.”

We can’t help with the bill, but we’d like to arm you with knowledge as you set out to find someone to care for and nurture the youngest members of your family.

The Brief

LAist is compiling a guide to all things child care, and we want to hear your questions.

Like, how can I get child care if I work the night shift? Do I qualify for subsidized care? Where can I find a school that speaks my language? And what even is a “child-led-play-based-STEM-Montessori-Reggio-Emilia-forest-school” co-op anyway?

We also want to hear your stories and advice. Maybe it was a struggle or maybe you were one of the lucky ones whose child care arrangement appeared like a glowing mirage on an L.A. street corner. Maybe you’re an early educator with some tips to pass along to parents-to-be.

Fill out the survey below and KPCC/LAist early childhood reporter Mariana Dale and engagement producer Stefanie Ritoper will read every response. We will not share anything publicly without your permission.

