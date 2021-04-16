Earth Day Idea: Trash Clean-Up To Beautify Communities

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Looking for a way to help beautify your community ahead of Earth Day next week?

Caltrans is looking for volunteers to help remove some unsightly trash around freeway offramps in Arcadia, Norwalk, Azusa, and the City of Industry.

During March and April the state transportation agency has been sending out maintenance crews every weekend in what they call "swarms," to do concrete repairs, landscaping and trash removal.

Marc Bischoff with Caltrans District 7 says trash removal has become more of a challenge during the pandemic.

"It's been an issue for our crews because our crews you know have to observe spacing when they're out there. So it makes it more difficult to keep up with the trash cleanup. So that's why we're initiating the swarm weekends. And we welcome assistance from the public."

There's a cleanup on Saturday morning.

You can sign up to volunteer by calling 213-897-3656.