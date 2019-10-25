Dear LAist: When Does One Become An Angeleno?

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Between 2012 and 2016, an average of 214,577 people moved into Los Angeles County each year, and an average of 312,000 people moved out, according to a census estimate. With so many folks coming and going, inquiring minds want to know: Who gets to call themselves an Angeleno (you're automatically out of the running if you spell it with an "i," sorrynotsorry)?

Or, as reader Jonathan Eby put it, "When does one become an Angeleno? Is there a waiting period? Can that period be expedited if you know the neighborhoods better than your mom who grew up here? Or if you drink juice from a mason jar?"

The answers to those questions are between you and your god, Jonathan, but we asked around our newsroom here at KPCC/LAist, and got many, many replies.

Some of them are harsher than others, and some contradict each other. Nevertheless, here's what folks had to say:

TIME RELATED

You become an Angeleno when you...

Have lived here for four to five years

Have lived here for 10 years

DRIVING RELATED

When you...

Can connect all the disconnected cities and areas in your mind, and know how to get around without Google Maps every single time

Slip into "route talk": "Oh yeah, don't mess with the 10; just take the 405 to the 105..."

Know to "take Fountain"

Know NOT to "take Fountain"

Go back to your hometown and refer to local interstate highways like I-395 as "The 395" and your friends and family call you out on it

See a car chase happening around you on the freeway

Traffic flows east on the Interstate 10 freeway down FasTrak express lanes (L) and regular lanes in Los Angeles on September 18, 2019. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

GEOGRAPHY RELATED

When you...

Fully accept that Eastside means east of the river

Know the difference between the two Valleys

Have said to yourself, "Yeah, they're on the other side of the 405. Maybe we shouldn't be friends..."

Tell someone the distance between two places in time and not in miles

EARTHQUAKE RELATED

When you...

Experience an early morning earthquake and immediately roll over and go back to sleep

Put together your first earthquake kit

Angel's Flight, which has been dubbed "the shortest railway in the world," was featured in the 2016 film La La Land. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

MOVIE RELATED

When you...

Know all the places in La La Land

Run into celebrities while being out and about

Have wandered across more than one film shoot

IN-N-OUT RELATED

When you...

Know all the In-N-Out locations and the right/wrong times to go

Have your go-to In-N-Out order

WEATHER RELATED

When you...

Break out a winter coat and hat when it drops below 70

Throw a party when it rains

Can't go outside in 65° weather without a jacket

INSIDER INFO RELATED

When you...

Opt to stay in town for all major holidays, because everyone else leaves and it's glorious

Love the city as it truly is vs. the fantasy version

Leave L.A. for a few weeks or months or years and miss it desperately -- warts and all

Can artfully defend the legitimacy and vibrancy of L.A. to a New Yorker

Don't care what New Yorkers think

FRIEND RELATED

When you...

Get out of the bubble that allows you to maintain your allegiance to another place and start building a community of people who are from here

Have your first friend group here - not through grad school, not friends from high school who moved here, but friends made in L.A. on your own terms

THUMB WRESTLING RELATED

When you...

Beat someone who was raised here at thumb wrestling

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan cheers amongst the Astros fans during the Houston Astros World Series watch party at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 31, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

AND FINALLY... THE HARD-LINERS

You renounce all your previous sports teams affiliations and wear a Dodgers hat. That iconic L.A. logo. Wear it proud.

If you moved to L.A., never.

DID WE MISS SOMETHING?

Tell us what you think below.