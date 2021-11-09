LA Police Chief Intends To Have 'A Fully Vaccinated Workforce'

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday told the police commission that nearly 80% of his officers and civilian employees are fully vaccinated.

The department has sent more than 2,000 notices of potential discipline to staff who are not fully vaccinated, Moore added. Some have asked for religious or medical exemptions, while others have not.

The chief said he remains hopeful nearly all LAPD employees will eventually get the vaccine.

"It is our intention to have a fully vaccinated workforce," he said. "We continue to provide information relative to the power and the value of this vaccine and its protective values for all of our personnel, their families, and those we come in contact with."

Moore's position stands in stark contrast to L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has said vaccines should be a personal choice and that he will refuse to enforce a vaccine mandate for his deputies.