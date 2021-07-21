Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty In LA Court To 11 More Counts Of Sexual Assault

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Harvey Weinstein, a convicted rapist and former movie producer, was in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday to answer to additional felony charges.

Weinstein was flown here on Tuesday from upstate New York, where he is serving a 23-year prison sentence for his conviction on separate sex crimes charges. In L.A., he pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual assault involving five women.

Here's how the L.A. County District Attorney's office describes the charges:

The defendant is charged with raping a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. He also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.



Weinstein also is charged with sexually assaulting another woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010 and charged with sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013.



The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments and the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

Weinstein, 69, appeared in court in a wheelchair, and did not speak during the hearing. His lawyers entered the plea on his behalf. They also argued to have at least three of the new charges against their client dropped on technical grounds, because they said the statute of limitations on the alleged offenses had expired.

They had fought his extradition to California on the grounds that Weinstein is suffering from serious health problems. The judge overseeing his case agreed to grant him a medical evaluation.

If convicted of the charges against him here, Weinstein could be sentenced to another 140 years behind bars. Weinstein is due back in court next Thursday.