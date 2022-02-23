Agoura Hills Woman Sues City Of LA, Alleging She Was Mistakenly Arrested And Incarcerated For 13 Days

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

An Agoura Hills woman is suing the City of L.A., alleging she was mistakenly arrested by the LAPD and held in jail for nearly two weeks.

Bethany Farber said she was wrongfully taken into custody in April of 2021 while waiting to board a flight to Mexico at LAX.

The lawsuit says she spent 13 days in the women’s jail in Lynwood.

Bethany K. Farber with her grandmother, Donna Emma Jaynes, who suffered a stroke while her granddaughter was incarcerated. (Courtesy Farber family )

“My entire family was at complete distress over this whole ordeal,” Farber told LAist. “They were working for me endlessly, every day, to do anything they could to get me out.”

The lawsuit alleges Farber’s grandmother suffered a stroke while her granddaughter was incarcerated and died shortly after her release.

Farber, according to information supplied by her attorneys, is a "professionally licensed aesthetician" and works at a medical spa in Pacific Palisades. She believes officers mistook her for a woman with the same name who had a warrant out for her arrest in Texas.

“We’re seeking monetary compensation, but then also looking to effectuate change within these government agencies to do thorough checks so that something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Farber’s attorney, Rodney Diggs.

A City Attorney’s spokesperson said the office will review the complaint but said they have no further comment. The LAPD declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.