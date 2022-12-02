Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

A lingering cold front will bring light showers to the Los Angeles area until Friday afternoon, after less rain than expected fell Thursday night. Meanwhile, another storm system arriving Saturday night into Sunday could bring more showers than initially predicted.



A surprise to the experts: “[The storms] are kind of switching roles,” said meteorologist Todd Hall with the National Weather Service. ”This one turned out to be just kind of a light to moderate rain, and the next one looks like it may be moderate to heavy.”

How much we'll get: The coast and valleys could see one-third to two-thirds of an inch of rain. Some areas in the mountains, as well as San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, could see up to 1.5 inches, and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour throughout the weekend.

Here's snapshot of how much addition rainfall we're expecting across the area. As you can see, the highest totals will be from the Ventura western mtns and areas west to NW of there. #CAwx #SOCal pic.twitter.com/R2ySnRWtCK — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 2, 2022

Staying safe: The NWS advises planning for potential delays on the road due to rain, as well as slick driving conditions.

For folks traveling into the mountains, Hall advises caution.

“The snow level still is pretty high,” he said. “If you're planning on going up the mountains, make sure you have the typical winter weather kit with you, just in case.”